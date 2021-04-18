For the second consecutive year, East Carolina University has seen a record number of freshmen applications, 22,824. But don’t expect the university to report an increase in applicants’ average SATs.
That’s because most students did not submit standardized test scores this year. Following the University of North Carolina Board of Governors’ decision in July 2020 to temporarily waive the SAT or ACT requirement, fewer than one fourth of ECU applicants included them.
“We took a test-blind approach, meaning that students could send test scores if they wanted to, but we did not review the test scores as part of the admissions decision,” said Stephanie Whaley, ECU’s assistant vice chancellor and director for admissions. “So there wasn’t an advantage or disadvantage to sending test scores.”
That came as good news to D.H. Conley High School senior Gauri Patel. Although she has a competitive grade point average and a resume filled with extracurricular involvement, Patel got only one shot at the ACT before testing shut down last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was terrified that I had to send in the first score that I had, and I was like, ‘How are they going to know the real me?’” she said. “I am not a strong test taker. I get very anxious. That standardized test was my biggest fear.”
For many college hopefuls, test anxiety can be a significant issue, even in a typical year. But Whaley has seen that stress compounded during the pandemic.
“It was so difficult to get a seat in an SAT or ACT test; the seats were limited because of our social distancing regulations,” she said. “So the anxiety level was huge for this graduating class. When they found out that we didn’t require it, there was a huge sense of relief. We heard that multiple times.”
Whether or not the testing waiver contributed to the increase in applications, ECU has broken records for both submitted applications (421 more than last year) and completed applications (an increase of 1,464 over last year). The UNC system considers an application to have been completed when a student submits all additional documentation that a university requests following the initial application.
“Both record numbers we weren’t really expecting with all of the uncertainties related to COVID-19,” Whaley said. “So it’s been a very pleasant surprise to see the interest of potential first-time students in ECU.”
About 6,700 of those applications were submitted during a 12-day period in October in which ECU and other schools partnered with the College Foundation of North Carolina to waive application fees. That was about 500 more applications than were submitted during College Application Week in 2019 but short of what the university had hoped to receive.
“There were still a lot more uncertainties about COVID in October,” Whaley said. “We saw a really nice application increase this year in January and February. That’s a little more unusual.”
Grades and credits
College admissions departments across the state have had to contend with a host of unusual circumstances this year due to COVID-19. The state Board of Education last spring approved a temporary grading policy that gave high school students in grades 9-11 the option of choosing between a grade of pass/no credit or a numeric grade for their spring semester courses in 2020.
“If students chose to take a W (withdraw) grade in a course that meets our college requirements, they don’t get credit for the class,” Whaley said. “If the student didn’t end up retaking that course their senior year, that’s been a bit of a challenge.”
Core requirements for incoming freshmen at ECU include completing high school with four course units each in English and math, three in natural science, two in social sciences (including U.S. history) and two units in the same foreign language.
Pitt County’s Board of Education in January voted to suspend for one year the requirement that students have 28 credits for graduation, using the state standard of 22 credits for the Class of 2021. But Whaley said that as long as students have met the core requirements, graduating with fewer credits would not disqualify them from attending ECU.
Still, without standardized tests to be considered, high school transcripts are weighed heavier in the admissions process for the Class of 2021 than they were in previous years.
“It was really based on their essay, their application and their high school academic record,” Whaley said. “For us, those things made the most sense.”
Test values questioned
Even before COVID-19, the practice of basing college admissions on standardized tests scores had been questioned. Some schools had complained that the scores were not good indicators of college readiness.
“Prior to COVID, a number of universities in the United States, prestigious universities, had decided to go test optional,” Whaley said. “Obviously with COVID, it’s definitely even a more hot topic of conversation.
“Our data on student success once they get here shows that the unweighted high school GPA is the best predictor of their success,” she said. “Along with the essay and the application, the transcript really gave us a good picture of if students could be successful here.”
In addition to undergraduate admissions, some scholarship programs and ECU’s Honors College did not consider standardized test scores this year. That was an advantage for Patel, who was able to use her essay and application to spotlight some of her community service involvement, which includes conducting research at Brody School of Medicine and serving as student project manager for Love A Sea Turtle’s Community Orchard.
“My essays, I had to work 10 times harder on,” Patel said. “I knew I had to show my other strengths.”
Her efforts paid off. Patel was accepted into half a dozen schools, including North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. A finalist for the Levine Scholarship at UNC-Charlotte, she has decided to attend ECU, where she will be a Chancellor’s Fellow in the Honors College.
The Honors College, which is open by invitation to academically eligible students who have already been accepted into ECU, has said it will not consider SAT and ACT scores for applicants who plan to begin in the fall of 2022. Whaley said whether or not to extend the standardized testing waiver for the next class of undergraduate applicants is a UNC-system decision.
“The Class of 2022 has had difficulty getting seats in tests as juniors,” she said. “I think that’s going to start opening back up this summer with more testing possibilities. But typically high school students will take a standardized tests two or three times to try to get their best score possible. … We believe that the system is reviewing that to see if it makes sense to extend that waiver.”
So far, dozens of colleges across the nation have confirmed they will make standardized testing optional for students applying for entrance next year.
“There will continue to be, I believe, a lot more conversations about the value of test scores,” Whaley said. “I know as an institution, we’ll be monitoring this incoming class to see how they do over the next four years. I’m hopeful that data will help in the future as the system’s trying to make some decisions.”