A decision on East Carolina University’s proposed $1 billion budget and selection of a Raleigh-based architectural firm to design a new Brody School of Medicine building are among final votes expected today from the Board of Trustees.
The board’s Finance and Facilities Committee on Thursday signed off on a spending plan that grew $43 million from the fiscal year 2021 budget of $957 million. Staff said the spending increase is due in part to a 2.5 percent salary increase and the rising cost of benefits for state employees, a new model for enrollment funding and operational funding for the new Life Sciences Building on Evans Street.
Stephanie Coleman, vice chancellor of administration and finance, said that operating costs between 2021 and 2023 have increased from $903 million to the $1 billion proposal.
Dining contractor Aramark fully operating in fiscal year 2023 — expenses were lower during the pandemic — means higher auxiliary costs as well, something Coleman said will lead to a projected $5 million expense for the university.
Still, the budget projects generating roughly $3 million in revenues over expenses for FY 2023. That is in spite of those cost increases and continuing dips in enrollment.
During a meeting of the University Affairs Committee, Grant Hayes, the university’s interim provost, spoke to enrollment numbers. He attributed losses in enrollment to a lack of in-state applications caused by a lower number of high school graduates. Out-of-state applications are up.
The design of a new Brody School of Medicine building, for which state lawmakers last year designated up to $215 million, also was considered by the Finance and Facilities Committee. A hiring committee interviewed four firms in North Carolina and recommends the job go to BSA Life Structures in Raleigh. The full board will vote on that decision today.
Bill Bagnell, associate vice chancellor of campus operations, told the committee that the building is anticipated to be a five-year project.
Fleming renovations
Bagnell also informed trustees that an additional $250,000 in advanced planning is needed for HVAC and bathroom facility renovations at Fleming Residence Hall.
Bagnell said that the system has reached the end of its useful life, with deteriorating and leaky ductwork and air handling units. Bathrooms need modern effects, he said, since the bathrooms have not been renovated in 30 years. That means new tile, concealed electrical and fixtures. Rotten wood also must be replaced and waterproofing will be redone.
The building also will get a new ADA ramp for accessibility.
Bagnell said the dorm is still being utilized and that he is working with staff to determine when it will be taken off line to residents. He said the work in full will not be able to be handled over the course of a summer.
Advance planning funding will double to $500,000 if the full board approves the additional $250,000 today. The Fleming project in total now sits around an anticipated $5.2 million.
STEM center designation
During the University Affairs meeting, staff recommended trustees drop the university’s Center for STEM Education designation and that its activities be taken on by the College of Education. The recommendation came in light of fiscal and administrative efficiencies, according to Mike Van Scott, interim vice chancellor for the Division of Research, Economic Development and Engagement.
“Over the last 6-8 years, the Board of Governors has put in place some pretty extensive reporting and review requirements for these centers and institutes and that requires resources,” Van Scott told Trustees. “What we found, we’ve been through a cycle of these reviews now, they have to happen every five years, what we found is that some of these smaller centers and institutes, the resource drain just isn’t worth it.”
Van Scott said that programming would be able to be prioritized without the designation of the separate center. He said those programs at the STEM Center are in line with what’s being done at the College of Education. He said that right now, since the college already goes through normal academic reviews, efforts are in effect being duplicated with the STEM Center.
The center has been open since 1984 and provides programming for K-12 students as well as the university to educate on the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.
A vote passed meaning the full board will vote on the fate of the center today.
Committees also moved the following action items to a vote for the full board today:
- Approval of the Fiscal Year 2023 annual audit plan.
- Conferral of degrees.
- Board of Visitors officer and new member appointments.
- Endowment fund board appointment.
- ECU Physicians compensation plan.
- School of Dental Medicine compensation plan.
The board will meet at 9 a.m.