The Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University has experienced recent success in recruiting a diverse group of patients to participate in clinical trials for new medications and treatments.
Data show that from March 2019 to March 2020, 202 patients participated in oncology clinical trials in ECU’s Division of Hematology and Oncology; 50% of them represented races other than white. The following year, 419 participants were accrued, and 56% represented races other than white. That year, 50% of clinical trials participants were Black or African American.
“Our patient population, as well as Brody’s mission, has led to our success,” said Susan Eubanks, clinical trials nurse specialist in Brody’s Division of Hematology and Oncology. “Part of our core values is to cultivate a clinical environment of robust learning, innovation and discovery. There have been trials with participants here in eastern North Carolina that have led to new treatments in diseases and in some cases where there were few options.”
Now, researchers and providers hope to build on that momentum for future clinical trials studies.
Providers and researchers in the school continue to seek minority participants in clinical trials for new and potential pharmaceuticals and to collect invaluable information on how some treatments affect patients of various races.
Doctors want to ensure that the drugs they are studying match the demographics for all the patients who could rely on those medicines in the future by including people from a wide variety of backgrounds and races in the studies.
One of the latest innovations in oncology is the use of immunotherapy, the treatment of disease by activating or suppressing the immune system. Data that reviewed participation in those trials showed that less than 4% of participants in key immune therapy trials were African American.
“This is a problem,” Eubanks said. “Given the low representation we can’t predict if there will be differences in outcomes related to differences in response from tumor biology. It is not highly understood why we see differences in drug efficacy and toxicities among different ethnicities, but it drives the point home: We need to do all we can to include the best representation of our population when bringing new therapies to market.”
Dr. Darla Liles, professor and division chief of ECU’s Division of Hematology and Oncology, said diseases like prostate cancer and colorectal carcinoma see more African Americans affected than other races, and the diseases begin earlier in those patients as well.
“Also, the distribution of the DNA mutations are different across races,” she said. “We might have a drug that works wonderfully well in Caucasians but not so well in African Americans or Hispanic individuals because of these different DNA changes. But we only know that if enough minorities participate.”
Even with the critical need for data that better illustrates potential patient outcomes, recruiting minority participants in clinical trials can be difficult.
“Accruing to clinical trials in general is difficult, but minorities are typically underrepresented in clinical trials,” Eubanks said. “This can be an access issue, a reluctance issue and, at times, both.”
There can be many reasons recruiting minority participants to clinical trials can be a challenge, Liles said, but keeping those reasons in mind and understanding that they vary from person to person help build trust.
Brody’s mission draws heavily on a theme of access for all: to a medical education, to health care and to resources that can sustain health and wellness. That’s one reason access to clinical trials in the medical school is vital to the study and approval of novel treatments.
“Part of our commitment to the health care of all eastern North Carolinians is ensuring the pharmaceuticals and treatments that we study are safe and effective for every patient who may need them in the future,” said Dr. Michael Waldrum, Brody’s dean and CEO of ECU Health. “Our efforts to widen the participant base in our clinical trials programs reflect the importance of thorough and inclusive studies that yield results that we are confident meet our mission.”
Liles uses word of mouth to share clinical trial opportunities with patients, and believes the combination of specialties and resources in the creation of the ECU Health brand will have a positive effect on the clinical trials program. With close to 1.4 million people in the system’s service area, there is promising potential to reach people through improved infrastructure for research opportunities.
ECU develops tool to provide regional transformation data
Following two years of collecting and inputting data, a unique and interactive resource is now available to the public on ECU’s website.
Updated with the latest 2020 U.S. Census information, ECU’s Regional Transformation Data tool provides a snapshot of various ECU, regional and state statistics beneficial for research, grant proposals or general information in one convenient location.
Available at the click of a button with easy-to-comprehend graphics, data topics include agriculture, regional demographics, economics, education, employment, housing and public health. Information is continuously updated and the tool continues to evolve.
“Providing access to data that helps researchers explore health, education, demographic, environmental and other questions is in line with ECU’s mission,” said Sharon Paynter, assistant vice chancellor for economic and community engagement. “We wanted to create a tool that would add value to the research community at ECU and even for our partners outside the university.”
The resource was compiled and designed by ECU students, faculty and postdoctoral scholars.
Haleigh Robinson, a senior majoring in community and regional planning, and Francesca Defranco, a senior double majoring in applied sociology and psychology, worked on finding the data sources and aggregating the information.
“I think a lot of times people feel overwhelmed when looking for data. With this program, we do all the hard work; we pull the information together so it’s a quick and easy way for you to find what you need,” Robinson said.
The Regional Transformation Data site is divided into two parts. DriveEast includes various information for all North Carolina counties. Also available on the site are ECU college- and school-specific research or information.
Robinson feels this tool sets ECU apart from other universities. She said, “It lets eastern North Carolina tell its own story. It contributes to the region, and it shows how much we put into the region.”
Users looking for information that isn’t yet included can make submission requests for specific data sets to be added through a button on the website.