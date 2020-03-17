ECU will close its dorms effective Wednesday, March 25, following new guidelines recommended by the UNC System office on Tuesday.
It’s estimated that between 350 to 450 students remain in the schools’ residence halls. They are being asked to return home, with some limited exceptions, university officials announced during a telephone news conference on Tuesday.
Students who already returned home are being asked to return to campus starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, March 19, and remove all their items. Once that is completed they should turn in their key fob to Campus Living staff, according to an announcement on the university’s website.
All students should be moved out by 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, except for the ones granted exceptions.
If a student can’t return to campus, their rooms will be secured for the remainder of the semester.
Campus Living staff will enter the rooms and dispose of items in the refrigerator/freezer for health reasons.
A second move out process will be scheduled after May 1 for those who aren’t able to return to campus between March 19-25.