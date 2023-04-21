More than 200 years after it was published anonymously, Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” has never gone out of print. But in that time, the beloved work of English literature has become a bit out of date.
A 2017 adaptation by Kate Hamill, being staged through Sunday in ECU’s McGinnis Theatre, is a current rendition of the classic. An American actress and playwright, Hamill has adapted the popular novel involving manners, courtship and relationships into a romantic farce.
The show stars Jaqueline Nunweiler as one of Austen’s favorite characters, Elizabeth Bennet, called “Lizzy” in this version. For her, finding a husband is hardly the most urgent priority. But with four sisters, an overzealous, match-making mother, and a string of unsuitable suitors, it is difficult to escape the subject.
Assistant Professor of Theater Bryan Conger, who directed “Bright Star” in the fall, returns with some of the cast of that musical. In “Pride and Prejudice,” Aaron Ford, a professional acting and musical theater major from Elizabeth City, portrays the wealthy and proper Mr. Darcy. Noelle Sylvia, a junior professional acting major who made her ECU/Loessin Playhouse debut in “Bright Star,” plays Mr. Bingley.
Sophie Brotemarkle, a junior majoring in theater arts, also plays a part traditionally portrayed by a man, Lizzy’s father, Mr. Bennet.
Hamill, who has described herself as a feminist playwright, also has written contemporary adaptations of Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility” and “Emma,” along with Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” and Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women.”
She wrote many of the roles in her adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice” to be gender neutral.
Another technique Hamill employs is character doubling, in which one actor plays two roles. Tatiana Burrus, a junior from Durham whose previous ECU/Loessin Playhouse credits include “Romeo and Juliet,” “Lysistrata” and “The Visit” plays both Jane Bennet and Miss de Bourgh.
“There will be different elements compared to the book or your favorite movie,” Brotemarkle said. “I hope the audience is ready to laugh at all the shenanigans and realizes that Kate Hamill has crafted a truthful piece that contains the same themes as the source material, but with new twists.”