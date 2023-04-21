Pride and Prejudice

Sophie Brotemarkle as Mr. Benne is surrounded by the Bennet daughters in “Pride and Prejudice.”

 Rhett Butler/ECU News Service

More than 200 years after it was published anonymously, Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” has never gone out of print. But in that time, the beloved work of English literature has become a bit out of date.

A 2017 adaptation by Kate Hamill, being staged through Sunday in ECU’s McGinnis Theatre, is a current rendition of the classic. An American actress and playwright, Hamill has adapted the popular novel involving manners, courtship and relationships into a romantic farce.