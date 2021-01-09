East Carolina University still plans to bring students back to its residence halls and have some in-person classes when spring semester kicks off on Jan. 19.
ECU spokeswoman Jamie Smith said approximately 32 percent of classes are planned to be in-person.
“At this time, our spring plan of having a mix of in-person and virtual classes will continue as planned,” Smith said in response to questions submitted through email.
The university has plans to discuss additional details about its spring semester opening in the next several days.
Smith said in-person classes will follow recommended Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines “at a minimum.”
The residence halls also will be open to students as planned with one student per room.
Last week the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced that while classes will begin on Jan. 19 as planned, in-person undergraduate classes will be delayed until Feb. 8.
UNC students also can begin moving back into residence halls beginning on Wednesday but have the option of waiting until Feb. 7.
UNC’s announcement came as North Carolina reported record numbers of new infections and hospitalizations.
In November, ECU administrators said about 2,500 beds will be available in residence halls during the spring semester.
The university also plans to have 375 beds available for students who have tested positive for COVID and must be isolated or who have to be quarantined because of possible exposure to an infected person, according to a November article in The Daily Reflector.
Students living on campus must take a COVID test seven days before returning to campus and receive a negative result, administrators said. They also will have to be tested two weeks after classes begin.