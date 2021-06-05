Karen Knight always knew she wanted to further her education after receiving a degree in 1982. Now after nearly 40 years, this grandmother is doing just that.
Knight is working toward a bachelor of science in industrial distribution and logistics at East Carolina University — all while maintaining a full-time job.
“Going back to school has been on my bucket list for over 30 years,” Knight said.
It was her daughter, Kia, a 2018 ECU graduate who is now enrolled in graduate school, who told her the time had come to cross getting that degree off her list.
“Last year, I was talking to my youngest daughter and she asked me what was I waiting for, retirement?” Knight said. “It struck me hard because when I retire, I had planned to do a lot of traveling. I prayed about it and now I have one less item on my list.”
Knight grew up in Washington, D.C. She obtained a degree in mortuary science in 1982 from the University of the District of Columbia and moved to Greenville to work in the funeral home business. She’s also been working as a quality control coordinator at RTI Surgical in Greenville for nearly 24 years.
The 60-year-old is a mother of five children, grandmother of 23 and a great-grandmother as well.
Once the decision to go back to school was made, Knight had to look at a major and decided on distribution and logistics in the College of Engineering and Technology .
“I wanted to further my education in the quality control field. Since I could not find anything remotely close that was of interest to me, I began to research more and decided to look at engineering,” she said. “At one point in my career at my job, I worked in the logistics and distribution department. I read what the degree offered and decided to give it a try. I also took into consideration my age and the fact that I had been out of school for so long, so I went with the degree that I had the most training and knowledge in.”
Knight said she has received a lot of support in her return to school.
“My friends and family have been so awesome. They fully support me all the way,” she said. “My partner in life (David) has been my biggest push. He is always telling me that I can do anything I put my mind to. Whenever I find myself struggling, he is always there picking me up, holding my hand and putting me back on the right track. My children, family and friends are constantly praying for me, and the words of encouragement from them are what keep me going.”
Through her journey, she said she’s learned at least one valuable lesson.
“I have found out that the statement, ‘You are never too old to learn’ is so very true,” Knight said. “I surprised myself as to how I had to condition my mind and body to adjust to studying again. It is a challenge, but I love to tackle challenges.”
RISE29 empowers students, businesses
Entering its third year, RISE29, ECU’s student entrepreneurship program, is finding its footing.
Tasked with creating a new generation of entrepreneurial leaders in the university’s 29-county service area, the program has morphed and changed from an innovative idea into a thriving program that helps businesses across eastern North Carolina.
With more than 200 student participants, 45 clients served and 22,000 hours of field work, the program is doing more than just preparing the state’s next great business leaders — it’s amplifying their voices.
“One of the values I hold close to my heart is serving those who have helped me,” said Emily Cross, a rising senior marketing major who interned with a distillery in Beaufort County. “I’m from a small town and spent a lot of my younger years volunteering and participating in local events. It felt wonderful working with a company that strives to give back to the town it calls home.”
The program partners students with regional companies that mirror ECU’s principles of service, resiliency and integrity. That strategy has paid off for both the students and businesses, as RISE29 interns put their ideas into action to help grow the region’s economy.
“I was really able to feel the community that comes along with eastern North Carolina,” said Dana Shefet, a Cary native and ECU Honors College student who graduated in May. “Having the sense that we were uplifting one another and working together as a team to help with a regional need was something that was very valuable to me.”
Cross and Shefet interned together at The Hackney Distillery in Washington. The pair worked on a new market analysis with owner Nick Sanders to determine the best way to expand the distillery’s footprint.
Shefet, who will attend the Brody School of Medicine this fall, said the program took a chance on her.
“I’m a public health major with no business or entrepreneurial experience,” Shefet said. “I was very fortunate that RISE29 took a chance on me as an intern to expand my horizons into a field I did not have formal training in.”
While learning about the distillery industry proved exciting, it didn’t come without its challenges. The pair found that differing alcohol laws between states and being a one-person operation proved difficult in expansion plans.
However, the team overcame those barriers, and the distillery has plans to expand its gin brands in Fayetteville and Asheville, and to pitch to distributors in Florida, South Carolina and Virginia.
“In class, we learn about how to work with clients and organizations, but it’s all hypothetical,” Cross said. “Through this internship, our interaction was real. We had an actual client whose livelihood depends on the success of the business.”
RISE29 is funded through a $1 million grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation and operates in Beaufort, Hyde, Martin and Pitt counties.
