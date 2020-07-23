Even though it’s just July, East Carolina University students began moving into residence halls Wednesday as part of the university’s early drop-off process to combat COVID-19.
Classes start Aug. 10, but nearly 3,600 students are expected to drop off belongings at dorm rooms through Friday this week and Wednesday through Friday next week. Families must drop off students curbside when they return to campus Aug. 7-9 to prepare for classes.
The staggered move-in was designed to reduce the number of students and family members in the dorms at one time — move-in day typically crowds students and families in together over a few days before classes start. On Wednesday, 562 students moved in.
“They had my roommate and myself choose different move-in dates because of COVID-19 and so we had to sign up for a certain day and time to move in, which makes it easier for everyone,” 20-year-old sophomore Chantelle Irankunda said outside White Hall.
The university has implemented a number of precautions in hopes of limiting the spread of the virus. A block schedule divides classes into eight-week periods and many classes will remain online so students are not crowded into lecture halls. Students will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing in most places on campus.
Irankunda said only one of her four classes will be in-person class, and that class is in the second eight-week block. But she decided to move into the dorm anyway because she will be a peer mentor with the Pirate Academic Success Center and a tour guide, she said.
Her parents told her to prepare for the semester by wearing a mask, washing her hands, using hand sanitizer and maintaining social distancing, she said. She and her friends plan to hang out outside so they can social distance.
Students have about three hours move in this month and only two family member can assist. On Tuesday, small groups of people wearing masks and pulling wagons and hand carts carried loads into the dorms. Ultimately, Campus Living expects more than 5,500 students to live on campus this semester, according to ECU News Services.
The Return of Pirate Nation plan requires students to assess their health daily and report to student health if they are sick. Students will be asked to quarantine at home or at ECU-provided off-campus housing if they test positive or are presumed positive under the plan. Most students will still be sharing rooms and bathrooms in residence halls.
Lisa Orr of Apex said her daughter, 18-year-old freshman Katie Wilson, was moving into Clement Hall. She appreciated the staggered move-in and the block-scheduling, which would bring her daughter home before Thanksgiving.
She said she would not be surprised if classes went back online in the fall as flu season comes around, but she hopes students will be able to still live in their dorms to integrate into college life.
“She already knows about taking precautions, wearing a mask, washing your hands, so I think you just need her to continue to implement those things, but I don’t have any huge concerns,” Orr said.
Catherine Rajnes of Elizabeth City said her daughter, 18-year-old freshman Carol Rajnes, was moving into Cotten Hall. Rajnes said she is telling her daughter to use common sense to protect herself from COVID-19.
“Use common sense, you know what 6 feet is, you know what’s too close, you know how to keep yourself clean, wash your hands, do the washing, do the waiting,” Rajnes said.
Freshman Brandon Horne, 18, said he is glad he will be able to move into Clement Hall because doesn’t want to stay at home anymore. He said he will be buying hand sanitizer, masks and Clorox wipes. His parents have told him to keep his distance from others, he said.
“Be smart, don’t make bad choices especially with everything going on and stay away from people,” Horne said.
Freshman William Farrior, 18, also was moving into Clement Hall. He said ECU’s measures didn’t make him feel any safer from coronavirus.
He said he is going to wear his mask but recognizes that the virus could spread easily in a dormitory setting.
“I mean if one person here has it we’re all gonna get it here either way,” Farrior said.