As parents and students unloaded their vehicles at Ballard Residence Hall, humidity was not the only thing that hung thick in the air. There was excitement, confidence and, of course, some trepidation.
Incoming East Carolina University students made their first mass flux to residence halls with the help of staff and student volunteers on Wednesday. A total of 28,247 students are expected to attend classes this fall; 4,225 of those are freshmen and 5,200 will live in campus housing.
Staff said they have learned a lot since last year, when the university shut down after three weeks of classes due to surging COVID-19 cases.
“It was a very stressful time and a very painful and disappointing time for the university as a whole,” said Virginia Hardy, Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs. “We have learned from that and we think we have put the precautions in place right now to be able to manage and mitigate a surge if we have one.
"We are feeling much more optimistic about being able to have a successful fall semester," Hardy said.
Among those protocols are meticulous testing for unvaccinated students and space on campus for quarantining and isolation. Students who are exposed or test positive will be able to be cared for on campus.
Hardy said testing will include wastewater testing and consequences for those who do not take advantage of their random scheduled testing opportunities.
“We are able to do about 5,000 of those tests per week,” Hardy said. “We should be able to get a large number of individuals in that testing process.”
“We have asked students to upload their status into My Pirate Chart. As of Aug. 16, about 41 percent of those individuals have uploaded that data and we are getting more of those individuals as they check in.”
Students will receive incentives for getting vaccinated. These could range from a gift certificate to a campus vendor or tickets to campus events like football games, according to Hardy. Those who do not show up for campus testing will be subject to progressive sanctioning.
“We are going to try very hard to educate and get those students tested,” Hardy said. “If they do not, for those who live in the residence halls, there could be things like their key fob will not work so they will not have access.”
Despite the COVID concerns, Chancellor Philip Rogers said that he is excited for his first fall semester at the helm of ECU.
“I think despite all of the activities associated with COVID there is a lot of optimism and a lot of hope on our campus,” Rogers said. “In the midst of that optimism we are very aware of the realistic aspects of what we are facing. … We are continuing to operate in an environment where the pandemic is sitting on our shoulders.”
Rogers said that helping students move into Ballard Hall took him back to his younger days in Greenville.
“It feels great to be back on campus,” Rogers said. “Before this dorm was remodeled as Steve and Nancy Ballard Hall this was a dorm that I stayed at as a child for a student camp at one time. It is sort of surreal to be out here and see all of these people as chancellor, serving our community and advancing our mission forward.
"I can not think of a better example of student success and public service and regional transformation than what we are experiencing today," he sadi. "This is what Pirate Nation is all about.”
Peter Groenendyk, associate vice chancellor of housing, said that about half of all on-campus residents dropped off their belongings earlier this month. The other half is moving in throughout the week.
David Hughey, an incoming freshman from Holly Springs, said that he hopes to get the full college experience.
“We almost did not get any of that in high school so getting the full college experience as a freshman, getting involved in clubs … will be really nice," he said.
Hughey said that he would like to see the vaccination rate higher, but that he respects his fellow students and their decisions on whether or not to get the shot.
“If you do not want to get vaccinated wear a mask,” Hughey said. “I know they are annoying, and I do not particularly like them that much, but I do it so that everyone else can feel safe and I can feel safer.
"Hopefully COVID will turn down a little and we can all be safe. … It is not the hardest thing in the world.”
Hughey plans to play club lacrosse as a midfielder.
Isabella Lewis, a fellow incoming freshman from Wake Forest, said she hopes to broaden her horizons in Greenville.
“I am mostly excited to see what I choose as my major because I am a little unsure about it now,” Lewis said. “I feel like taking all of the classes and seeing what I like. Getting that experience in person will help.”
Lewis said that being face to face with other students and teachers is something she missed during the end of her high school experience.
“I am definitely ready to be back in person,” Lewis said. “It is a brand new setting and a completely different atmosphere for me.”
Seniors Shiquan Cox, Jaquaious Miller and Brandon Slade were on hand to help students move in, representing the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. The three lost a year of their college experience to the pandemic and are excited to be back leading and providing service to the community.
“One thing that Omega Psi Phi fraternity is big on is helping people out,” Slade said. “We are just looking to be more active in the campus community and helping freshmen out in their transition. A lot of people were not there for us to ease our transition, so we want to help assuage any of that for freshmen as they deal with COVID and this whole situation.”
“It went from us being freshmen to having everything taken away from us,” Cox said. “We do not know what will happen with delta.”
“We are very grateful to have gotten a freshman experience,” Miller said. “We do not know if they will be able to get theirs, but we really hope they get a chance to have fun and stay safe.”
Sporting events are a big part of that experience, according to Lewis. She plans to see as many Pirates games as she can and even wants to get involved with the club basketball team.
“I am a little worried (about COVID) because I know the delta variant is pretty bad and I hope as long as we follow the mandatory protocols they have laid out we will be fine," Lewis said.
“Please wear a mask and be mindful of others.”