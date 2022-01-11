Students resumed classes at East Carolina University on Monday as new cases of COVID-19 driven by the omicron variant continued to surge.
Returning from the winter break, all students who live in campus housing were required to be tested for the virus under guidance issued on Dec. 31. Testing also was required for all unvaccinated students and staff at sites on ECU’s campus.
The vaccination rate on campus is at 86 percent, compared to 51 percent across Pitt County. Students and staff also are under an indoor masking requirement. The number of new local cases prior to the student’s return broke records.
A total of 714 new cases were reported countywide on Tuesday, a new single-day high, according the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That surpassed the high of 427 recorded on Dec. 30.
The county’s positive rate on tests was at 35 percent on Monday with a high transmission rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The death total in Pitt County remained at 146.
A total of 207 people were hospitalized as of Sunday across the Vidant Health system, while 3,850 were hospitalized statewide. North Carolina saw its highest one-day case total on Saturday with 20,069 new infections statewide, DHHS reported.
The university began its testing on Thursday. About 300 staff and students tested positive through Sunday. Figures for Monday’s testing was not available.
ECU’s COVID-19 dashboard on Monday reported 424 new cases over the last seven days, with 295 of those being students.
The Associated Press on Monday reported that hospitals around the U.S. are increasingly allowing nurses and other workers infected with the coronavirus to stay on the job if they have mild symptoms or none at all.
The move is a reaction to the severe hospital staffing shortages and crushing caseloads that the omicron variant is causing.
California health authorities announced over the weekend that hospital staff members who test positive but are symptom-free can continue working. Some hospitals in Rhode Island and Arizona have likewise told employees they can stay on the job if they have no symptoms or just mild ones.
The highly contagious omicron variant has sent new cases of COVID-19 exploding to over 700,000 a day in the U.S. on average, obliterating the record set a year ago. The number of Americans in the hospital with the virus is running at about 108,000, just short of the peak of 124,000 last January.
Many hospitals are not only swamped with cases but severely shorthanded because of so many employees out with COVID-19.
At the same time, omicron appears to be causing milder illness than the delta variant.
Last month, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said that health care workers who have no symptoms can return to work after seven days with a negative test, but that the isolation time can be cut further if there are staffing shortages.
France last week announced it is allowing health care workers with mild or no symptoms to keep treating patients rather than isolate.
In the Phoenix area, Dignity Health, a major hospital operator, sent a memo to staff members saying those infected with the virus who feel well enough to work may request clearance from their managers to go back to caring for patients.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure our employees can safely return to work while protecting our patients and staff from the transmissibility of COVID-19,” Dignity Health said in a statement.
In California, the Department of Public Health said the new policy was prompted by “critical staffing shortages.” It asked hospitals to make every attempt to fill openings by bringing in employees from outside staffing agencies.
Also, infected workers will be required to wear extra-protective N95 masks and should be assigned to treat other COVID-19-positive patients, the department said.
The 100,000-member California Nurses Association came out against the decision and warned it will lead to more infections.
Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state health leaders “are putting the needs of health care corporations before the safety of patients and workers,” Cathy Kennedy, the association’s president, said in a statement. “We want to care for our patients and see them get better — not potentially infect them.”
Earlier this month in Rhode Island, a state psychiatric hospital and a rehabilitation center allowed staff who tested positive for COVID-19 but were asymptomatic to work.