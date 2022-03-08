While spring break might conjure images of sunshine and salt air, some East Carolina University students are spending their time off helping the region’s hungry residents.
A group of four students along with university staff stopped by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern N.C. on Monday to pack boxes of beverages that they will distribute along with other food at the end of the week in Wilson. In total 50 boxes were filled in an hour.
The four also helped out at the Bethel Community Garden in the afternoon and today are scheduled to work at the Purple Pantry on ECU’s campus and Greenville Community Garden and Orchard.
Other groups of students will work with the N.C. Coastal Federation on oyster reef construction, nature trail maintenance in Carteret County and at a rain garden in Swansboro. A third will visit Raleigh to volunteer at a food bank and nonprofit resale store.
They all are part of the Alternative Break Experience (ABE) organized by ECU’s Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement (CLCE) to address a variety of social causes. Katy Locke, assistant director of the center, said that previous experiences have taken on similar work.
Locke said that Bethel was selected for Monday’s garden project due to its rural status and limited access to grocery stores.
“I wanted to theme this experience around (food insecurity),” Locke said. “Bethel specifically because that is pretty much the definition of a food desert — especially fresh food is little to none. Being able to see that community, help out and kind of add another lens 30 minutes outside of Greenville.”
Perspective is an important part of the trips, Locke said. Students and staff on hand brought their own viewpoints on food insecurity. Kashayia Coltrane, a junior from Greensboro who studies social work, said that her family has dealt with issues addressed by the spring break program.
“I feel the need to get in the swing of serving and giving back to my community if that is what I want to do for a career profession,” Coltrane said. “How can I get involved in doing that if the first time I put myself out there is after I get the degree?
“Growing up on food stamps and knowing what it is to be hungry, to struggle with things like that, it has a different kind of place in my heart to help people with that. My other ABE trip I chose because it was relatable (was) homelessness and starvation. We helped Habitat For Humanity building houses. My family and I, we have been homeless before or gone without. It was important for me … to see those families and see how grateful they were. Being in that situation but being on the other end. Giving help instead of receiving it was like a whole circle of life type moment for me.”
Terrell Saunders of Wilson, a senior studying applied sociology, worked with Demetrice Sheard, a staff member with the CLCE, in wiping down juice pouches that will be given to food bank visitors.
“It is important for us as ECU students and representatives of this community to come out and provide support,” Saunders said. “We represent not only Greenville but really eastern North Carolina as a whole. We are the central hub for this region.”
Saunders said he spent his first 13 years in Pennsylvania and always had access to fresh food and transportation. Seeing the other end of things is important in gaining perspective he said.
“Coming to ECU and North Carolina was very eye-opening. It is one of those things you do not notice until you look at it. You can definitely tell even coming here this morning from ECU’s campus I did not see grocery stores, a Sheetz or whatever. It is very rural. The first step is to recognize a problem and right now we are doing something to solve the problem. Even something small like wiping off a Capri-Sun is really important because these are going to people who need them.”
Sheard said economic issues are only deepening the need for food banks.
“There are a lot of issues we have going on out in the world,” Sheard said. “We are talking about supply and demand issues. You have gas (prices) going up. The first thing that comes to mind is it is already tough for people in food deserts to have access to food, and now on top of that there are other barriers like gas and food prices going up. Now what needs to be done for people to get food?”
Coming from a more metropolitan area, the lack of fresh food in rural areas of Pitt County was eye opening for Sheard.
“I am from Columbia, South Carolina, so I am more familiar with seeing food deserts in the city. When I first arrived here at ECU, I saw everything on campus is so close. You can get those resources right there, but when you drive 10 minutes out then it is a huge distance between grocery stores and gas stations. It is interesting how close that is to the campus.”
Hasani Edge, a freshman, and Tynajja Pittman, a senior, also were on hand at the food bank.
Staff at the food bank said partnerships with groups like ECU is essential for their operation and that right now need is high.
“ECU is very vital to our community,” said Lakisha Pittman, network engagement coordinator for the food bank. “They host a huge homecoming food drive every year that benefits us.”
“In the region one in five children are needing food all the time. We have seen a 30 percent increase during the pandemic of folks needing more food. With inflation going on, our pantries are seeing more and more demand. Issues with the supply chain can make it difficult for grocery stores to have adequate food for people.”
Armelia Meadows, the food bank’s volunteer coordinator, said that people can find out more about the group’s programming and sign up to volunteer at www.foodbankcenc.org.