MCSC1

East Carolina University has raised $437 million of its $500 million goal set more than five years ago.

 ECU News Services

The Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center will host a half-day symposium to explore the intersection of faith traditions and LGBTQ identities at the Main Campus Student Center on Saturday.

Called LOVE ONE ANOTHER, the symposium will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is a ticketed event but it is open to the public.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.