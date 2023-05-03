Capt. Chris Sutton

Sutton

 Contributed photo

East Carolina University officials believe setting the stage for 4,500 graduates an hour later than years past, and blocking off a section of 14th Street, will ease congestion and expedite entering and exiting this year’s commencement ceremony.

In 2022 about 20,000 people were at Dowdy Ficklen Stadium to see graduates walk without COVID-19 regulations for the first time since 2019. That ceremony had about 4,600 degrees conferred, just a hair over the number of graduates at this year’s ceremony on Friday.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.