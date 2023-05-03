...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
East Carolina University officials believe setting the stage for 4,500 graduates an hour later than years past, and blocking off a section of 14th Street, will ease congestion and expedite entering and exiting this year’s commencement ceremony.
In 2022 about 20,000 people were at Dowdy Ficklen Stadium to see graduates walk without COVID-19 regulations for the first time since 2019. That ceremony had about 4,600 degrees conferred, just a hair over the number of graduates at this year’s ceremony on Friday.
With that influx of cars and drivers in the stadium area, ECU Police Department Capt. Chris Sutton said that getting graduates and guests set up and staged by 9 a.m. became “extraordinarily challenging.” Unlike a football gameday where fans have an extended time frame to filter in, graduation ingress is compressed into two hours.
While not as many people are expected to attend this year’s ceremony, with a ballpark estimate of over 15,000, the department still wants a 10 a.m. start in place to accommodate up to 20,000 moving forward. More police officers also will be out directing traffic than in the past, Sutton said.
In addition to people trying to attend last year’s graduation, cars were dropping off students at Elmhurst Elementary or C.M. Eppes Middle School, while other motorists were commuting to work.
The extra time will mitigate conflicts with school traffic and commuters, he said. Peak congestion is still expected about 8:30 a.m., with a concentration of vehicles on Greenville and Charles boulevards, 10th Street and the perimeter of the Grady White Athletic campus.
Like during football season, the area of 14th Street from Elm Street to Charles Boulevard will be shut down from 9 a.m. to noon except for commencement traffic. It will be an inconvenience to motorists, Sutton said, but it will expedite ingress and egress to the ceremony.
Sutton said that, if at all possible, the road could open prior to noon. Signage went up to notify drivers of the upcoming closure as early as Monday. Motorists who typically cut through 14th Street are urged to take Greenville Boulevard to the south or 10th Street to the north instead, Sutton said.
The Greenville Police Department will be assisting ECU police starting at 7 a.m. at the intersections of Charles and Greenville boulevards, Charles and 14th Street and Elm and 14th, Sutton said. A number of ADA spots will be available, with the university’s Disability Support Services having worked extensively with graduates and guests to ensure accommodations are provided, Sutton said.
As parking accumulates at the stadium’s entrance on West Berkley Road near 14th Street, other entrances will be utilized, such as the ones at Ficklen Street and Charles Boulevard and Berkley and Fieldside Drive. That will prevent bottlenecks and cars from taking up spots on city streets, he said.
From 5-9 p.m. Thursday, ECU also will hold its first Grad Bash, which will take place in the north side parking lot of Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The event will feature live music, food trucks and sell beer and wine, the university reported.
Sutton also wanted to remind graduates and their guests that, while commencement is exciting and a reason to celebrate, they should do so safely.
“That way when this is something they look back on, it is only a happy memory,” Sutton said. “It is not a memory that is remembered by some type of tragedy because of bad decisions that were made from celebrating irresponsibly.”