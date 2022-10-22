111821_gdr_theta-chi-march-4.jpg

Protesters march on ECU’s campus, chant and carry signs about stopping sexual violence and ending rape culture on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

 Willow Abbey Mercando/the daily reflector

East Carolina University on Friday said that it will continue to work with a fraternity after the frat took action in regard to an August report of drink tampering and sexual assault.

ECU News Services on Friday shared a report distributed to the campus community by the vice chancellor of student affairs that detailed how reports against Theta Chi fraternity have been addressed.


