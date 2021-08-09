East Carolina University and Wake Technical Community College have signed an agreement that will allow industrial technology classes to be taught face to face on the Wake Tech campus, ECU announced.
ECU faculty or ECU adjunct faculty will begin teaching at the Raleigh campus in the spring semester of 2022. ECU will open an office at Wake Tech this fall.
Associate of applied science students who enter ECU’s bachelor of science in industrial technology program with concentrations in architectural design or mechanical design will no longer need to commute to the Greenville campus to complete a four-year degree.
The in-person courses will be taught at Wake Tech in the evenings to allow working students to attend.
This is the program’s first co-location partnership with a community college and is designed to provide opportunities for employment and career growth to residents in Wake County and the Triangle.
“As part of its mission, ECU makes every effort to maximize access for qualified students to pursue their educational goals at this institution and live successful lives,” said Tijjani Mohammed, chair of ECU’s Department of Technology Systems. “This initiative extends educational access to WTCC students who prefer face-to-face instruction, are unable to come to Greenville and would otherwise not attend ECU. We are proud to work with WTCC to help residents of Wake County and the Triangle further their career opportunities.”
The BSIT mechanical design technology degree prepares students to support engineers in the design and development of mechanical systems. Graduates meet nationally-recognized standards and have opportunities to work as design professionals or as members of a design team. Many go on to become supervisors of design teams or project managers in engineering and other technology-related disciplines.
The BSIT architectural design technology degree includes instruction in architectural drafting, computer-assisted design, building information modeling, building codes and standards, cost estimation and architectural workflow management. The degree prepares students to assist architects, engineers, construction managers and building contractors in developing plans, related documentation and office services for building construction.
“This gives us an opportunity to have a presence on one of the largest community college campuses in the country, and the largest in North Carolina,” said ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers. “It’s a region where we want to be present, we want to be engaged and we want to create access opportunities for folks to create pathways to eventually reach their academic dreams and ultimately to be able to go on and advance their careers.”
“This is a remarkable opportunity,” said Wake Tech President Scott Ralls. “We refer to Wake Tech as a ‘ladder college’ because we help students climb every rung of their college and career ladders. That’s why we’re so excited to offer this new option for Wake Tech graduates to pursue an advanced degree.”
For more information, visit transfer.waketech.edu or www.ecu.edu/BSIT.