ECU students who moved to campus last August watched their plans for fall semester go down the toilet due to COVID-19. But a wastewater testing system getting underway this month is designed to help detect the coronavirus early and avoid outbreaks in dorms.
The university is set to begin testing as early as next week to see if wastewater from residence halls shows evidence of COVID-19.
“It’s a game changer from the perspective that it gives you an opportunity to identify and isolate before clusters appear,” said Jim Menke, manager of ECU’s surveillance testing project. “The goal is to find someone who is not exhibiting symptoms before they infect others.”
About 1,900 students are living on campus this spring. COVID testing is required for on-campus students and is recommended for students off campus.
Dr. Guy Iverson, assistant professor of environmental health, said Thursday that while the university has begun collecting samples, it is waiting on a shipment of a reagent needed for testing before it can begin analysis.
Colleges across the country have begun efforts to test wastewater to pinpoint outbreaks. The University of Arizona was one of the first in the nation to adopt wastewater screening among student populations and has served as a model for other institutions, including the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Griffin Avin, ECU’s director of facilities services for health sciences, said some schools are facing shortages of testing equipment and supplies.
“Everybody across the United States is trying to do this at the same time,” he said, adding that ECU was fortunate to have begun preparations in the fall. “There are a lot (of colleges) that are struggling.”
Facilities services staff members led by Avin and Mike Rowe began on Jan. 15, the day after students started moving into their dorms, to collect wastewater samples from 10 residence halls in use this semester. Two of the university’s 16 total residence halls are being reserved for students who need to be isolated due to COVID-19.
Three times a week throughout the semester, wastewater samples will be collected, processed and analyzed. Follow-up diagnostic testing will be conducted with students if any samples come back positive.
Iverson said efforts to prevent cross contamination of samples from adjacent dorms should allow the university to identify which dorms may house residents with previously unidentified cases of COVID-19.
“We know that sample comes from one specific dorm,” he said, adding that the testing would not be able to link the virus to a specific area within a dorm.
The project is designed so that test results will be available the same day so that residents can be tested and quarantined if necessary.
“It’s a really good way we could potentially prevent a cluster from forming,” Iverson said. “Someone who’s an asymptomatic carrier, they’re not going to be a person who’s going to seek out a coronavirus test. Testing the wastewater alleviates that because whether you’re symptomatic or asymptomatic, you’ll shed the virus in your fecal stool, regardless of if you have symptoms.
“You can think of these tests as a way to ‘fingerprint’ the virus,” he said. “If you find the virus ‘fingerprint’ (its genetic material), then you’ve positively identified the virus in a sample.”
Autosamplers have been deployed and programmed to withdraw concentrated, viral RNA-extracted wastewater samples from residence halls.
Facilities services staff members are collecting and transporting samples as well as providing clean replacement bottles for each sampling cycle. The autosamplers are set to pull 20 milliliters every 15 minutes per cycle, said Avin, director of facilities services for health sciences.
Once collected, the composite samples are delivered to ECU’s environmental health sciences lab where Iverson, Dr. Charles Humphrey and Avian White in the Department of Health Education and Promotion in the College of Health and Human Performance are working with students to process and prepare the samples for real-time polymerase chain-reaction analyses. From there, the samples are delivered to Dr. Jay Fallon in the Brody School of Medicine Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, whose team analyzes the tests. The results are then communicated to Dr. LaNika Wright, director of Student Health Services, and her team.
In all, more than 1,000 samples will be pulled from manholes outside of residence halls this spring. The testing could continue into the summer, Iverson said.
“I’m excited that we have the opportunity to provide this type of COVID testing to help keep these kids on campus,” said Derrick Anderson, plumbing supervisor and one of the facilities services staff members responsible for collection. “This is for the kids. If there’s something there, we’ll know.”
ECU carpenters upfitted two trailers to transport and store all the equipment needed for the project, including large coolers used for ice and samples. Avin said everything is sanitized before each collection, and bottles will be cleaned and sanitized in the lab for reuse.
He said the process will take facilities services workers about four hours a day each of the three days that testing is conducted. But he believes it is time well spent.
“It’s so important to keep our students on campus,” Avin said. “But we want to do it in a way that they feel safe, that their parents feel safe about them being here and they know that we’re doing everything we can to keep them that way.”