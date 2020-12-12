East Carolina University is ending its role as the principle financial and operational manager for a west Greenville community center, leaving the facility’s future in question.
ECU announced on Friday that dwindling grants opportunities along with financial and staffing challenges prompted the decision to halt operations at the Lucille W. Gorham Intergenerational Community Center, 1100 Ward St. The decision is effective Jan. 1.
“With our current financial situation at ECU, we simply can’t operate the center with only one full-time staff member and properly serve the community as well as it deserves,” Dennis McCunney, director of ECU intercultural affairs, said in a news release. The pandemic has caused dramatic revenue losses at the university.
Selected IGCC programs may be supported by certain ECU departments while the university and the City of Greenville work together to support the center, he said. As an example, the after-school program is now operated through ECU’s College of Education Community School.
In 2006, ECU joined the city and Pitt Community College as partners to work together and coordinate the budgets, staffing, programs and activities in a commitment to serve the west Greenville community, the news release said.
Over the last 14 years, IGCC has provided youth outreach and afterschool programs, nutrition education and food assistance, community gardening, resource fairs and block parties, senior citizen programming and other offerings.
IGCC provided stability, needed service and a consistent presence in the surrounding neighborhood, the release said. At the same time, residents took pride in the center, located on the campus of the old St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church and school, and its history and tradition.
The center was named for a longtime community and church member and educator who remained active at the center until her death in January 2019 at the age of 100.
ECU coordinated external grant funding to support the community programs, but those grants have dwindled significantly in recent years, translating to reduced programs and staffing at the center, the release said. In addition, the long-time IGCC director is retiring, and the program coordinator accepted another position outside of ECU.
“Unfortunately, IGCC’s financial model is no longer sustainable, and institutional options available to maintain the operations of the center as it is currently structured are limited,” the release said.