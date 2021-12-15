Nearly 2,000 graduates will receive diplomas Friday at East Carolina University’s fall commencement ceremony.
About 1,850 members of the fall Class of 2021 are expected to participate in two in-person commencement ceremonies in Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena. ECU graduate and Bank of America executive Matt Slate will be the keynote speaker.
“We are excited to welcome graduates and their friends and families to celebrate this special moment on campus,” ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers said. “They have worked so hard to get to this day and they deserve to be celebrated for their accomplishments.”
The ceremony, which comes a year to the day after Rogers was announced as the university’s 12th chancellor, will be his first fall commencement since taking office.
It is the first time in ECU’s history that the university has hosted two separate commencement ceremonies for fall graduates. Three ceremonies were held for graduates in the spring. No departmental ceremonies will be held in conjunction with fall commencement, due to COVID-19.
Commencement ceremonies at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. will be grouped by colleges to accommodate the number of graduates and guests. A livestream of the event also will be available Friday morning at commencement.ecu.edu.
Colleges in the 9 a.m. ceremony include the College of Business, College of Fine Arts and Communication, and Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences.
The 1 p.m. ceremony will include the College of Allied Health Sciences, Brody School of Medicine, College of Engineering and Technology, College of Health and Human Performance, and College of Nursing.
No tickets are required. All participants and guests are required to wear a face coverings while indoors. Visit ecu.edu for more information.