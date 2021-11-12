ECU trustees will vote on fee increases for dining, housing, parking and its dental school on Friday after a committee approved the items to reach the board’s final consent agenda.
East Carolina University’s Board of Trustees’ Finance and Facilities Committee reviewed proposals from Stephanie Coleman, vice chancellor for administration and finance, on Thursday. Trustees have final approval on most requests, but the University of North Carolina’s Board of Governors will have to approve two increases to fees applying to the dental school.
The trustees can approve the increase in dental students fees for liability insurance from $50 to $54, an electronic textbook fee from $888 to $1,005 and the American Student Dental Association fee from $110 to $120.
The Board of Governors will have a final say on special fee increases pertaining to housing fourth-year students, raising the fee from $1,200 to $1,395, and for preclinical materials to an across the board fee of $450.
Currently, dental students pay a fee determined by their time in the program, with first-year students paying $225, second-year students paying $200 and third-year students paying $360.
Coleman said that if the full board approves the two special fees the Board of Governors would make a final decision next week.
Dining fee increases are a result of inflation and supply chain issues, Coleman said. Food service prices have increased between 3 percent and 11 percent depending on a student’s meal plan.
A student with a Pirate 40 meal plan with $350 in Pirate Bucks would see their meal plan increase from $3,950 to $4,060. A student with a 40 commuter meal plan would see an annualized meal plan increase from $1,330 to $1,440.
The university’s food services provider, Aramark, said that it has seen a 5.5 percent increases in food costs due to inflation, procurement issues and substitution. Coleman said that the university’s anticipated increase is $425,000 for the estimated $8.85 million in annual food costs.
Housing fees will increase between $170 for standard residence halls to $190 for the College Hill Suites.
Coleman said that, when the increases were presented to students and faculty, the feedback was mostly positive. She said that she and other staffers talked for over an hour with the Student Government Association about the increases and that the resolution passed 24-1.
Two faculty members opposed raising costs, Coleman said. One member did not like dental textbook fees rising, while another was against housing and dining fees going up.
The committee also green-lighted for the consent agenda a 2 percent increase for all parking permits, except reserved spaces for deans and chancellors, which will increase from $560 to $720. That additional revenue will be used to cover legislative salary and benefit increases, account for inflationary expense increases, technology and expansion.
Other action items approved for board consent by the Finances and Facilities Committee were:
• A $5 increase for student 1Card replacements.
• Non-salary compensation car allowances for athletics staff who travel as part of their jobs.
• A ground lease of 13.7 acres to Pacesetter Land Company, LLC, as part of the East Carolina Millennial Campus Warehouse District project. The rate of lease will be based on a board approved developer agreement that was decided on in 2020.
• The demolition of eight buildings on the same site, none of which Coleman said were historical buildings.
The board’s Athletics and Advancement Committee voted in favor of entering the public phase of the university’s comprehensive campaign, a $500 million endeavor to advance and transform the institution.
The campaign was initially discussed last month at a Board of Trustees retreat in Raleigh. Details the discussion are unavailable because the retreat was not streamed online like regular meetings.
Dyba said he anticipates raising $200 million more through the campaign.
“I do not want to get too far ahead of myself but there are a number of eight-figure conversations that are going up,” Dyba said. “These are wonderful considering we have not had an eight-figure single hit in the history of this university.”
“There is a lot of momentum around the chancellor, so the timing is right. I can continue to go on about why that is, but we did that in Raleigh,” Dyba said.
The Athletics and Advancement Committee also pushed ahead a price sheet for donations to name the university’s new Life Sciences Building, where a ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning. To have a name on the whole building would require a donation of $10 million.
Bill Bagnell, associate vice chancellor for campus operations, told the Finance and Facilities committee that the new building has some water issues in its roof. The roof will need to be replaced, a project expected to reach completion in March 2022. Bagnell cited material delivery delays for the timeline, but said the building remains under its $90 million budget.
The University Affairs Committee also recommended that the EC Scholars Program provide full cost scholarship opportunities for out-of-state scholarship students, except athletes.
The move is intended to attract high-achieving out-of-state students and raise ECU's academic profile. The full board will vote on that tomorrow. The committee also approved the conferral of degrees to be voted on by the board.