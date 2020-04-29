East Carolina University is making plans to welcome students back on campus for the fall semester and has pre-recorded its spring graduation ceremony.
Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said Tuesday that the university is working to resume in-person fall classes on Aug. 21.
Testing and tracing for coronavirus, restricting group sizes, social distancing, prohibiting some travel, providing personal protective equipment and cleaning more frequently may be necessary to resume classes, Mitchelson said.
Acting Provost Grant Hayes said that ECU is discussing how to keep faculty, staff and students safe.
“We really want to make sure that when we make the decision to return to campus in the fall that we are doing it in a responsible way and also take into health and safety considerations for faculty, staff and students,” Hayes said.
Several work groups — composed of ECU faculty, staff, administrators and professionals on the health sciences campus — are focusing on different aspects of the plan to reopen, Hayes said.
The information provided by these groups will help form the university’s health and safety plan, he said.
Details still are being discussed, Hayes said. It is a possibility that classes in the fall will be smaller, but that will depend on the guidelines from the state regarding gathering and density.
High-density areas on campus, where students are very close when traveling between classes, are being taken into consideration when creating the plan for the fall, he said. Scheduling, class size and spacing are being discussed to prevent the spread of the virus in high-density areas on campus.
One of the university’s concerns is that international students will not be able to return to campus because they may not be able to get visas due to embassy closures, Hayes said. If international students are unable to return, students may be able to take online ECU courses in their home countries.
There still are plans for more than 4,000 incoming freshman to come to ECU on Aug. 21, Hayes said. Campus housing is expected to be open for students who choose to live on campus.
The majority of universities in the UNC System plan to reopen in the fall, Hayes said. A few are discussing delayed starts. Each will make its own decision on when to start classes, he said.
Decisions about athletics will follow mandates from NCAA and the university’s conference, Hayes said.
Spring graduation
ECU officials said Tuesday that the ceremony for its virtual commencement has been pre-recorded.
The commencement was produced in Wright Auditorium last week. The video will be made available on May 8 at 10 a.m. via a YouTube link posted on the commencement website and social media for graduates to watch with their family and friends.
Mitchelson, vice chancellors and deans filmed segments, according to Chris Stansbury, associate vice chancellor and co-chairman for commencement. Keynote Speaker Lynn Gangone will submit her speech to be included in the video.
Students will be able to participate in the virtual ceremony by posting pictures and videos to their social media accounts with the hashtag #ECU20, Stansbury said.
Graduates’ names will be listed in a downloadable program, which will be available on the commencement website and across social media, Stansbury said.