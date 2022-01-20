As hundreds of students dove into frigid water at the Eakin Student Recreation Center, amid rain preceding an incoming winter storm, there was no absence of warm feelings.
East Carolina University’s 26th Polar Plunge celebrated the anniversary of the Eakin Center Thursday night. For two and a half hours students took turns submerging themselves into a cold pool only to reemerge in biting wind and rain. It might sound like a less than pleasant way to spend an evening, but for staff and students it has become an important campus tradition.
"It is silly and fun," said Morgan Crank, a first-year graduate student studying recreational science. “Especially with how crazy everything has been it is nice to have one fun little thing to do.”
Chancellor Philip Rogers and a few close friends taking the Polar Bear Plunge on ECU’s campus this evening. Read about what the tradition means to staff and students in tomorrow’s @reflectornews or online at https://t.co/WmegPZyJIy. pic.twitter.com/8AVypMS7W3— Pat Gruner (@pdgruner) January 21, 2022
Jenny Gregory, assistant director of communications and promotions for ECU Campus Recreation and Wellness, said that she remembers taking the plunge herself when she was a student at ECU beginning in 1998. Thursday’s event was her first as the primary coordinator.
“This is my favorite event of the year,” Gregory said. “I wake up going like ‘It’s Polar Bear day!’ I start working on it in September, October with our marketing staff. We put a bunch of TikToks out. Our students have a great time promoting this event.”
“I jumped when I was in college here. I love how excited the students get to celebrate ECU. This, to us, is kind of our birthday party. It tells us they are excited about our department and our building. They are here to celebrate with us.”
Protocols were in place as an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The throngs of students in attendance were spaced out across all six of Eakin’s basketball courts as they waited to take a dip. Masks were required to be worn at all times under campus regulations. Staff and volunteers mingled with students to promote line control and ensure those masks stayed on faces.
“We are offering a very safe environment,” Gregory said. “We are taking all precautions necessary to hold this event very safe. It is important to students. I would not say it is a morale booster but last year we struggled with the thought of even having Polar Bear. We had about 350 jumpers last year.”
“It is important for these students to have some sense of connection to ECU and this is how they do that. We are here to offer that in the safest possible way. We feel like we are doing a good job of it.”
Students said they were happy to have winter weather to pair with the plunge. Last year’s small-scale edition of the event saw temperatures approaching the 70s.
“I think I’m looking forward to doing the Polar Plunge in the winter and actually feeling cold,” said Taylor Hathaway, a junior who was participating in her second Polar Bear Plunge. “If you go to ECU you have to do it at least once.”
Chancellor Philip Rogers, who was part of the first group of plungers, said he was proud to be part of the tradition.
“Part of my philosophy as chancellor is to find ways to connect with students that are meaningful to them,” Rogers said. “If that means their chancellor jumping into a 40 degree pool outside with them, I am in every time. I want people to know I care about them, their traditions and that I want to be part of the traditions.”
Rogers’ first experience jumping into the drink is one he said he will remember.
“It was paralyzing,” Rogers said of the water. “When I came out I literally could not breathe. I tried to scream aloud ‘Go Pirates’ but the words could not come out of my mouth because my lungs were compressed with the cold, frigid water that had surrounded them. Warming up a little bit now and feeling good about the experience.”
“It is an experience unlike any other and it is one I will always cherish, especially in my first year.”