East Carolina University’s Board of Trustees approved a $1.05 billion budget for the coming 2023-24 fiscal year as it wrapped up two days of meetings last week.
The spending plan, given final approval by the board on Friday, represents a 5 percent increase over the current budget. The trustees wrapped up business as students complete their spring semester and some 4,500 prepare for graduation this coming Friday in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium — trustees also conferred degrees as part of their duties.
The budget was adopted as part of a consent agenda, where the board approves multiple requests with a single vote and with no discussion. ECU Vice Chancellor of Administration and Finance Stephanie Coleman presented the budget during the board’s Budget, Finance and Infrastructure committee meeting on Thursday.
Trustee Tom Furr asked why the budget is increasing by 5 percent. “Enrollment is going down, we see that our numbers are going down this year and I assume it’s a trend that is going to continue,” Furr said. “How does the budget go up 5 percent if enrollment is going down and that’s where most of our dollars are coming from?”
Coleman said the university anticipates that freshman enrollment for the Fall 2023 semester will be slightly higher than the Fall 2022 enrollment. “Based on the demographics, we should have two or three years of a slight uptick before we have a drop-off and the demographics have a significant impact on our operations,” Coleman said.
Revenue for the fiscal year 23-24 budget is slightly lower than expenditures, Coleman said, so the university is going to use about $7 million in savings to balance the books.
Seventy percent of the budget is spent on salaries and benefits, she said. Services, supplies, maintenance and equipment require 22 percent of the budget, 2 percent higher than the current year.
Scholarships and fellowships and debt service each take up 3 percent of the budget and utilities take up 2 percent, a 1 percent drop from the current year.
The budget funds four sections of the university; academic units, which are the seven colleges within ECU; institutional support, which includes administration, facilities and other areas; academic support, which includes student affairs, academic affairs and financial aid; and auxiliaries, which is athletics, housing dining and other areas.
The budget now goes to the UNC Board of Governors for approval at its May 25 meeting.
Rogers reflects
Chancellor Philip Rogers in his comments to the board said springtime and the May 6 graduation is a time of reflection, celebration and gratitude. It’s a time to reflect on the future by looking at the university’s past, especially its founders, he said.
“I continue to be in awe of the 11 faculty members and their students that led the way when East Carolina Teacher Training College opened its doors in 1909,” Rogers said. “I think they would be in awe to see what has become of their experiment in higher education right here in eastern North Carolina.”
The university’s founders had the imagination and drive to reinvent higher education in a way that allowed them to adapt to the fast moving changes of that time, he said.
“That pivotal movement in our history that led to the creation of ECU sounds quite familiar to many of the changes we are facing on this campus and this world today,” Rogers said. The university must adapt to shifting demographic trends, emerging technologies and it needs to demonstrate the value of public education, Rogers said.
The university is facing the challenges with a refreshed strategic plan for its next five years. It’s called “Future focused. Innovation driven.”
“The refreshed strategic plan strikes the right balance between staying true to our mission of student success, public service and regional transformation and pushing ourselves to embrace innovations and adapt to the changing landscape around us,” Rogers said.
The plan’s priorities are advancing social and economic mobility, workforce success and rural health and well-being, he said. More information is available at strategicplan.ecu.edu.
Board member changes
Trustees closed Friday’s meeting by recognizing outgoing members Leigh Fanning and Angela Moss. The two will be succeeded by Carl M. Rogers and Dr. Vanessa Albernaz Workman, both appointed by the UNC Board of Governors.
Rogers is an ECU graduate who owns and operates DuBose National Energy Services Inc. in Clinton. It is one of the largest, most diversified steel product providers in the United States, servicing the commercial nuclear and navy nuclear industries.
He is a longtime supporter of ECU Health and The James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital, sponsors an ECU Access scholarship and is a 30-year member of the Pirate Club.
Workman is an interventional radiologist and breast imaging radiologist with Eastern Radiologists and an affiliate professor of radiology at the Brody School of Medicine.
Board Chairman Scott Shook also congratulated Tom Furr and Van Isley, who were reappointed to the board by the UNC Board of Governors for second terms.
First terms also are up for Shook and board member Jim Seagraves. Both are eligible for second terms but the General Assembly appoints the seats they hold and has not made that decision.
Whatever decision is made, Shook wants the board’s current continuity to continue.
“We’ve got tremendous leadership and that’s what has made the difference, (Rogers’) leadership and a board that supports him.”
Shook said the UNC Board of Governors trusts ECU’s current leadership.
“They know what we are about in eastern North Carolina and about regional transformation. I think the leaders of the state want that and they are empowering ECU to do that,” Shook said.
He’s excited to see ECU’s role in Project Kitty Hawk, an effort to systemwide effort to use UNC resources to reach adult learners and nontraditional students.
The university also needs to work towards micro-credentialing, Shook said, where the university offers classes that advance an individual’s skills without requiring a four-year degree. The university’s partnership with Mr. Beast to develop content creation credentials is a good first step, Shook said.