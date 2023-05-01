MCSC1

East Carolina University has raised $437 million of its $500 million goal set more than five years ago.

East Carolina University’s Board of Trustees approved a $1.05 billion budget for the coming 2023-24 fiscal year as it wrapped up two days of meetings last week.

The spending plan, given final approval by the board on Friday, represents a 5 percent increase over the current budget. The trustees wrapped up business as students complete their spring semester and some 4,500 prepare for graduation this coming Friday in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium — trustees also conferred degrees as part of their duties.


