ECU’s Board of Trustees is weighing student fee increases totaling $36 along with tuition increases in four health care professional schools in the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

The board’s budget, finance and infrastructure committee recommended approval of the increases when it met Thursday. The full board will vote when it meets at 9 a.m. today in the Main Campus Student Center.


