ECU’s Board of Trustees is weighing student fee increases totaling $36 along with tuition increases in four health care professional schools in the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
The board’s budget, finance and infrastructure committee recommended approval of the increases when it met Thursday. The full board will vote when it meets at 9 a.m. today in the Main Campus Student Center.
The tuition increases, along with the fee and transportation recommendations, are forwarded to the UNC Board of Governors in early 2023, said Stephanie Coleman, vice chancellor of Administration and Finance.
The trustees also will vote on increasing the price of student meal plans in the coming year. The board of governors does not have approval over those costs, she said.
Campus recreation and wellness requested a $20 increase, raising the fee from $271 to $291. The transit system requested a $20 increase, raising the fee from $158 to $178. While these two increases total $40, a $4 reduction in the fee for Off Campus Services dropped the increase total to $36.
Increased labor costs and inflation are behind the increases, Coleman said. There has been a major escalation in equipment prices and the cost of repairs. Gas prices and vehicle repairs are increasing. The maintenance contract for transit services increased 5 percent earlier this year.
Coleman said recreation and wellness has already reduced operating hours and eliminated some club sports. Without a fee increase and the additional $380,000 it will generate, hours will have to be further reduced and more programming cut. The transit system also will cut services.
Another fee increase is being recommended for the dental school, she said.
The dental materials fee is used to purchase practice teeth and other dental materials. Currently $75, the fee hasn’t been increased in 10 years. It’s recommended the fee be raised to $150, a $75 increase.
Tuition increases are recommended for the Brody School of Medicine, the dental school, the graduate degree programs in the College of Nursing and the Physician Assistant Studies program.
Coleman said it’s recommended the medical school tuition be increased by $2,000, rising to $22,252 from $20,252. The increase would generate an additional $674,000 in revenue to pay for community preceptor payments, medical board preparation, a mental health and wellness counselor, instructional software and basic life support certification.
It’s recommended dental school tuition increase $1,500 to $31,444 from $29,944. The additional $286,005 will fund 1.5 faculty salaries and benefits.
The administration also is recommending that the tuition differential applied to the master of nursing, post-master’s nursing, doctoral of nursing practice and nursing doctoral degrees be raised $450 to $2,700 from $2,250.
The differential generates revenue to support operational expenses such as maintaining labs, covering travel costs for faculty and students, student scholarships and to pay for clinical site placements, Coleman said.
A similar tuition differential is applied to the physician assistant program. It too covers the cost of clinical placement sites, operating expenses and will fund a student services specialist.
The recommended increase is $3,285, bringing the amount to $7,222 from $3,937.
ECU offers students eight different dining plans that are based on whether a student lives on or off campus or is a commuter. The plan amounts will increase by 4 percent, on average, Coleman said.
The recommendation is a result of a nearly 5.6 percent increase in food costs and salary increases.
Medical school construction
The board of trustees also will vote on the recommended site selection for the new Brody School of Medicine education building.
William Bagnell, associate vice chancellor for campus operations, and Derek T. West with BSA Life Structures, an architecture, engineering and planning firm, recommended that the new medical school building be located in a parking lot located northeast of the existing school.
The site was recommended because the old and new facility can be easily connected, West said. Faculty and students work closely together and want easy access, he said.
The site will require a building with a smaller footprint, Bagnell said, but that could help with construction costs which have increased an estimated 24 percent during the last two years.
The new building will be six to seven stories tall, which will require certification by the Federal Aviation Administration because of its proximity to ECU Health Medical Center’s helicopter pad and the Pitt-Greenville Airport.
It’s also recommended a parking deck be located west of the existing medical school building and a utilities plan be located near the family medicine center.
Bagnell said construction is expected to begin in 2025 and be completed in 2027.