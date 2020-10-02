East Carolina University trustees considering what one trustee called an up-charge to house students in single dorm rooms in the spring held off on a decision Thursday.
The Board of Trustees met in a special called meeting to discuss adjusting housing and dining plans as the university moves ahead with services altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A proposal includes housing about 1,800 students individually instead of with roommates, officials said. The proposed rate for a room is $2,300, which is $500 less that what a single room would cost normally, but $300 more than the price of a double room, Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance Sara Thorndike said.
Student Government Association President Tucker Robbins, the student representative on the trustee board, said he understands the need to move students to single rooms for safety precautions said they shouldn’t have to pay more than what they had to pay for a double when it’s their only option.
“I think I understand why the up-charge is there and why this is being proposed because of obvious financial restrictions associated with COVID and associated with not having as many students on campus, but if I’m putting my student hat on like I should on this board, I don’t believe digging into students pockets already during a financial turbulent time is necessarily the right option,” Robbins said.
The housing change was among several student plans under consideration by the board. A second request was adding a fourth meal plan to allow students to make greater use of a limited number of dining options that will be available in the spring. The plan has no added cost.
The last item is a housing and dining plan for an intersession period from Nov. 30-Jan. 8 for students who want to stay on campus — the winter break is longer due to pandemic class scheduling.
The price of housing would be $450 and students would be required to purchase a $100 meal plan.
Thorndike said the estimated shortfall for housing for the academic year was $14 million. “This would help but it’s not going to come anywhere near covering the shortfall we have to cover,” she said.
Thorndike said debt service on loans used to renovate a number of dorms is the biggest expense for housing. “So we incur those costs regardless and so there’s a tremendous amount of overhead costs to cover regardless of occupancy,” she said.
Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Virginia Hardy said the limited number of students who remained the residence halls after virus cases spiked in August are still paying the same fees they were paying at the beginning of the school year.
“Those students who are actually here this fall in the halls, came back in the fall knowing that in the spring that their rate would be different, and so they were well aware of it and accepting of that being the case and agreed to it,” Hardy said.
More than 700 students stayed on in August, and ECU opened the dorms to 400 more last week. Hardy said she believes a full contingent of 1,800 will come back in the spring.
The university did not follow normal procedures for seeking student input on the changes, Hardy said. There was an email communication between the SGA treasurer and associate vice chancellor for campus living regarding rates including an explanation of the plans, and Hardy said she met with Robbins and his team earlier this week to share the proposals.
Robbins said he was worried if the university charged too much to live on campus that students would opt for off-campus housing.
“If this increase scares some students away from going with that on-campus option, then you’re missing that money altogether so that’s something else to consider,” Robbins said.
Thursday’s meeting was conducted remotely, and some board members had technical difficulties accessing meeting materials. Chairman Vern Davenport rescheduled the meeting to early next week to give board members time to review materials and allow for information to be brought back to the board.
The board requested information on the break-even cost to service the dorms and how many students would be needed to cover the costs; projections on 1,800 students moving into the dorms; market insight for student housing; dining hall capacity; and the total number of beds ECU has available.