Vidant Health and ECU’s Brody School of Medicine are one step closer to becoming ECU Health.
East Carolina University’s Board of Trustees on Friday unanimously approved the joint operating agreement in support the integration of the university’s Brody School of Medicine and Vidant to create ECU Health. The vote is the first step in the final approval process.
Members of the board applauded following their decision. Prior to the vote, Scott Shook, chairman of the board, thanked all entities involved in the process.
Under the agreement the Brody School and Vidant will retain their separate legal entities but function collaboratively under a shared brand. The brand is expected to launch in 2022. ECU Physicians and most entities under the Vidant umbrella will operate as ECU Health, but the Brody School of Medicine’s name will not change.
ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers in a release put out by the university on Friday said the first step is a big one for the goal of establishing the joint entity.
“This agreement represents an important milestone in the long-standing affiliation between two entities bound by the same mission as we work toward the creation of ECU Health,” Rogers said. “It signals the point where we can begin to move forward together on our journey to launch a clinically integrated academic health system and deliver on the commitment to provide quality health care for all eastern North Carolinians.”
The agreement also requires approvals from the Vidant Health Board of Directors, Vidant Medical Center Board of Trustees, the Pitt County Board of Commissioners and the University of North Carolina Board of Governors. The UNC Board of Governors is expected to consider the agreement for final approval during its Nov. 17-18 meeting, the release said.
Vidant CEO Michael Waldrum will continue to serve as CEO of Vidant Health and was announced as dean of the Brody School of Medicine in June. Before leading Vidant, Waldrum served as president and CEO of the University of Arizona Health Network, where he had oversight of the academic health care organization. He also served as CEO of the University of Alabama Hospital at Birmingham (UAB) and vice president of UAB Health.
“Today’s announcement is about the residents of eastern North Carolina and brings into reality the collective vision our two institutions have shared for nearly 50 years,” Waldrum said. “Rebranding Vidant to ECU Health in 2022 further signals and strengthens our commitment to bring the best research, doctors and care to the East. We have proven in recent years, and particularly during the pandemic, what can be accomplished when we focus our energies on the mission to improve the health of eastern North Carolina.”
Dr. Jason Higginson has been appointed as executive dean of the Brody School of Medicine.
Higginson will be responsible for the operational aspects of all medical school activities. He will provide senior executive management of personnel and operations within ECU Physicians, the clinical practice of the Brody School of Medicine, and serve as a liaison between department chairs and the dean. He will also serve as the chief administrative officer of ECU Physicians for clinical areas and various transactions.
