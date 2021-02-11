An ECU Board of Trustees committee on Thursday directed interim chancellor Ron Mitchelson to do more research and deliver a set of standards prior to ruling on the renaming of five campus buildings.
The motion came following a 45-minute discussion between Mitchelson and the Athletics and Advancement Committee. The five-member committee voted unanimously after an online discussion that involved several trustees who were not on the committee.
The meeting was among seven streamed discussions of trustee committees through the day on Thursday. The full board is scheduled to meet Friday.
Mitchelson framed the decision to rename Jarvis, Fleming and Cotten halls as well as the Joyner East and West buildings through a presentation documenting the white supremacist views of their namesakes, as well as in the context of ECU's values and history as an institution.
"You remember during the July meeting we met and I talked about this issue of racism and some of the things we would be doing," Mitchelson told the committee. "I told you this naming thing would be coming."
Mitchelson referenced the decisions of other schools in the state, including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University, to rename buildings in June and July of last year amid a summer of unrest stemming from racial injustice.
A campus committee last month issued its recommendation to remove the names in a 17-page report submitted to the trustees along with one by Mitchelson suggesting that the dorms be named for North Carolina's coastal sounds, Albermarle, Currituck and Pamlico.
On Thursday, he also noted the diversity of ECU in comparison to the region, with the school having a population of 16 percent black people while surrounding counties are 30-50 percent black.
He also framed the historical perspective of ECU's progress, how in 1957 board expressed resentment that it was forced to remove "for young white men and women" from the institution's charter. Mitchelson mentioned the use of Heritage Hall, a virtual museum of the school's history, as a solution to removing the names but keeping history on display.
The committee met Mitchelson's presentation with questions, most of which focused on the possibility that other names have been overlooked and the need to set a standard for decision-making.
"The issue is, we need to be consistent, we need to be objective because, you know, there is a lot of heat around this decision and rightfully so, but the politics of the board could change," said Fielder Miller, committee chairman. "What I would like to see is ... as objective as possible a decision standard such that we can take these recommendations back to committee and make sure we are clearly passing through this and there is no subjectivity in there. When I read through the memo, frankly, I did feel that some of it was subjective."
Mitchelson agreed on a need for consistency but doesn't foresee a perfect solution to finding a standard, leading Miller to offer the March 31 meeting as a time to circle back.
“We are going to be scrutinized for how we make this decision and we need to create a path for future decisions,” Miller said. “There's all kinds of injustice. We're talking about racism now, it could be something else in 10 years."
Some board members questioned the thoroughness of the research done for renaming, specifically as it relates to other structures on campus. “What ifs” were aplenty. One trustee, who was not identified, spoke to members over video chat.
"What if, say, Ms. Cotten in these quotes attributed to her on a certain date and, years later, she changed her mind," said the trustee, who was not one of the five committee members. "I'm just making up this example. Or there were contradictory statements? Just how deep did we research this? ... What are we going to do if 10 years from now someone comes to us with evidence that they did change their views?"
Max Joyner, of no relation to the library's namesake, mentioned another school that has taken the opposite stance.
"I know when we did this on the Aycock (dorm), that was a long process," said Joyner, who also is not on the committee. "I don't know if I agree ... these things you showed us are shocking, but it is part of our history. I know Clemson University has taken a different stance (that) it is their history. I thought that is what Heritage Hall was going to do, was take the good and the bad. All of these people did some good things in their life and might have done some bad things. I don't know how we can judge them 100 years later or whatever later."
"Just take Jarvis for example — he was a governor, a speaker of the house, a senator," Joyner continued. "He has a street named for him and a church named after him. He obviously did some amazing things and, I don't know, I wasn't there then ... It's just me, personally I have a hard time. You hear fake news now, I don't know if they had fake news back then or not but the newspapers ..."
Mitchelson interrupted to point out that newspapers of the time were run by white supremacists.
The work now falls to the interim chancellor and others at ECU to put together a standard to be used by the committee in the next six weeks.
Highlights from other committee meetings include:
- 21,410 freshman applications have been received for the spring semester, 1,097 more than were at the end of last year's recruiting period. The end of this year's recruitment is April 1.
- The College of Education reported a $40 million economic impact in the region.
- Getting students back in the classroom was a point of emphasis. Infrastructure, particularly, broadband support, has been an issue.
- Year-to-date funding for health sciences is up 26 percent from last year.