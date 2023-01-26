MCSC1

 ECU News Services

East Carolina University this week announced it has created an early assurance program in conjunction with the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy and earmed a $100,000 Hearst Foundation grant that will boost efforts to provide dental care in Hyde County and other rural clinics.

The early assurance program means current and incoming ECU students interested in pursuing a doctoral degree in pharmacy may be eligible for assured admission to the No. 1 pharmacy school in the country.


