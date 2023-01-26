East Carolina University this week announced it has created an early assurance program in conjunction with the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy and earmed a $100,000 Hearst Foundation grant that will boost efforts to provide dental care in Hyde County and other rural clinics.
The early assurance program means current and incoming ECU students interested in pursuing a doctoral degree in pharmacy may be eligible for assured admission to the No. 1 pharmacy school in the country.
“Our mission is to prepare leaders and innovators to solve the world’s most pressing health care challenges,” Angela Kashuba, dean of the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy said in the announcement from ECU.
“This partnership takes us one step closer to doing just that by creating pathways to broader academic access, opportunities and success for a new group of pharmacy students and future health care leaders.”
The program offers early assurance after a minimum of two years of undergraduate study at ECU for qualifying and selected students who maintain certain academic standards.
“There is a huge need for pharmacists in rural parts of eastern North Carolina, so we hope that by establishing this program, we will be able to select some students who will want to go back and work in their communities after they graduate,” said Elizabeth McAllister, ECU’s director of pre-professional advising. “The partnership will give them opportunities to network with and shadow current pharmacists and participate in workshops with leaders from the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy.”
The first cohort of ECU early assurance scholars will be selected in spring 2024 and will begin classes that fall. Up to 10 students will be admitted each year through the program.
“I have met many amazing ECU students who really want to become pharmacists and serve their communities in eastern North Carolina,” said Dr. Dean Betsy, regional associate dean of the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy. “They have diverse interests that include health systems, industry, community pharmacy and tackling the opioid epidemic. This partnership allows them to be admitted earlier and to receive support from ECU and UNC-Chapel Hill before they come to pharmacy school.”
Participating students will be required to participate in pre-pharmacy advising at least once each semester prior to beginning the Pharm.D. program; participate in a program seminar series; and meet prerequisite coursework/grade requirements.
The School of Pharmacy also has early assurance partnerships with UNC Pembroke, Western Carolina University, Appalachian State University, UNC-Asheville and UNC-Wilmington.
Hearst grant
The Hearst Foundations grant was awarded in December and marks the first time ECU earned support from the organization, which identifies and funds nonprofits that work to ensure people of all backgrounds in the United States can build healthy, productive and satisfying lives.
ECU will use the funds to provide dental care to uninsured and low-income rural patients in Hyde County and other SoDM clinics in North Carolina, ECU said in its announcement.
“I believe — through these amazing clinics — ECU is the only institution doing such exceptionally comprehensive work,” said Ligia Cravo, senior program officer with Hearst Foundations. “The focus was incredibly rich. They are united by an unconditional mission of service to underserved communities.”
Cravo said she could sense the genuine dedication to mission from the moment she arrived for a site visit. Cravo toured the SoDM facilities and the Community Service Learning Center in Ahoskie to see an example of the school’s focus on innovative solutions to rural health care.
The funding supports what Cravo described as high quality, state-of-the-art level care provided by the SoDM and by the commitment of its faculty and students to serving the neediest, irrespective of patients’ ability to pay or the complexity of procedures required.
The SoDM will use the Hearst Foundations grant to purchase additional portable dental equipment and provide patient care funds, which enable the SoDM to support individuals who need assistance paying for dental care, beginning in Hyde County.
“We are honored to be recognized by the Hearst Foundations as we work to fulfill our mission of serving the people of North Carolina,” said Dr. Greg Chadwick, dean of the ECU School of Dental Medicine. “Generous grants like this one from the Hearst Foundations allow us to serve even more patients in rural and underserved communities, provide our students with high-quality educational and clinical experiences and create innovative solutions to the oral health challenges in our region and state.”
Evaluation of proposals by the Hearst Foundations includes extensive review, financial analysis and a site visit by staff.
“The SoDM’s work is very much at the heart of what we strive for at the Hearst Foundations to ensure health care access to underserved populations,” Cravo said. “It’s truly rewarding to find a rural partner who provides care on the extensive scale that we aspire to support.”
The Hearst Foundations receive more than 1,000 grant requests annually. Of those, about 300 requests receive funding, the announcement said.
“It is my hope that the SoDM’s exceptional and proven model of patient-centered care will inspire replication nationwide,” Cravo said.
Funding from the Anonymous Trust to the SoDM in 2019 led the effort to address the dire need for dentists in Hyde County, where there are only two medical centers and no dentists on staff. Initial funding of more than $144,000 supplied portable dental equipment and allowed personnel from ECU to travel to Hyde County and launch the Hyde County Outreach Clinic in Swan Quarter.
