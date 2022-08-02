The annual White Coat Ceremony at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine last week welcomed 86 new medical students and signaled that the start of the fall semester is near.

In front of a crowd of cheering family, friends and faculty members, the first-year students donned the white coats they will wear in patient care areas throughout their time at ECU.


