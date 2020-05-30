East Carolina University is starting classes earlier, cancelling breaks and taking other measures to ensure safe in-person classes in the fall.
The fall 2020 semester will begin Aug. 10, two weeks earlier than scheduled, officials announced on Friday. Along with the earlier start date and the move to block scheduling, there will be no fall break, allowing the fall semester to conclude before Thanksgiving, officials said. The spring semester will start later and spring break also has been canceled.
The changes are intended to help the university safeguard the health of students, faculty and staff while restoring in-person operations, officials said. “These changes will minimize the coming and going en masse of students to and from campus and make it possible to have everything completed by Thanksgiving,” Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said. “By adapting, respecting each other and working together we will weather this storm.”
Under the block scheduling format, students will take the same number of courses, but instead of taking all their classes concurrently for the duration of the semester, the semester will be divided into two eight-week blocks. A typical course load of five classes would include two classes in the first block and three in the second, or vice versa. Some courses will continue to be offered in the traditional 15-week format.
Classes for the first block begin Monday, Aug. 10, and exams will end Tuesday, Sept. 29. Classes for the second block will begin Thursday, Oct. 1. Classes that remain in the 15-week format will begin Aug. 10. All exams for the fall semester will end by Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Acting Provost Grant Hayes said the block scheduling will allow ECU to make a quick shift if needed to respond to further disruptions. Planners believe the schedule will encourage more students will stay engaged if they have to work remotely again, Hayes said.
Classes that will remain 15-weeks long include experiential classes, student teaching, labs, studio, musical ensembles, online graduate programs and clinicals, Hayes said.
Students who need to take 18 credit hours or more will be able to do so within the block schedule, Registrar Angela Anderson said. Students may exceed an 18-hour load if a needed course offering is limited to a single semester or a student is nearing graduation.
Fall and spring break were canceled to lower the risk of any member of the ECU community bringing the virus back to campus, Hayes said, and to get ahead of a potential second wave predicted in early December. The spring 2021 semester will begin one week later on Jan. 19, he said.
Leaders, administrators and faculty consulted with students to make the decision to open the university earlier, he said. Several committees also are working on the public health plan for the fall.
They continue to work out details, but the size of face-to-face classes may be adjusted over the summer to meet guidance from health officials, he said.
“For example, if the guidance is three to six feet apart, of course we would make sure that occurs on our campus, whatever the guidance issued by our public health professionals and the state, we will adhere to that,” Hayes said.
At this time the university is planning for a fully open campus for the fall semester, including areas such as the Student Recreation Center, Hayes said.