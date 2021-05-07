Students in Karli Komar’s kindergarten class might be a little confused about why their teacher is missing school today to graduate from ECU. After all, Komar has shown them pictures of herself in wearing her cap and gown, celebrating her college graduation with friends last year.
But today is a graduation “do-over” of sorts as Komar and members of the Class of 2020 have been invited to join the Class of 2021 for the university’s 112th spring commencement. University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans will be keynote speaker.
About 4,000 graduates are expected to attend one of three ceremonies at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium that mark ECU’s first in-person commencements since December 2019. Both spring and fall graduations last year were virtual events due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Today’s commencement is an inaugural event for Chancellor Philip Rogers, a Greenville native and former ECU chief of staff who became the university’s 12th chancellor in March of this year.
It also is a milestone for Komar; the Clayton native is the first in her family to receive a college diploma. That is the main reason she decided to wear her cap and gown again today, a year after her degree was conferred.
“It’s a big life thing that we didn’t get to have,” Komar said. “My parents really wanted me to do it, so I’m going to do it for them.”
On her original graduation day, May 8, 2020, Komar got together with a few friends to view ECU’s virtual commencement ceremony.
“I still have pictures,” she said. “We watched that and wore our caps and gowns and pretended.”
For her parents, the day was business as usual. Both went to work and hoped that they would have the chance to see their daughter cross an ECU stage later in the year. But increases in the state’s COVID-19 infection rate last fall kept December’s graduation online as well.
By that time, Komar was almost half-way through her first year as a teacher at Winterville’s Creekside Elementary School, where she had worked as an intern the previous school year before COVID-19 shutdowns.
“I looked at it as everyone’s kind of a first-year teacher because everything’s so different. Everyone’s kind of learning together,” Komar said. “It’s been crazy. Constantly things are changing, but it has been a great year.”
Near the end of an eventful first year as a teacher, college graduation seems like a distant memory. But Komar wanted her parents to have an experience they could remember, so she and a handful of friends signed up for the ceremony.
“I appreciate that ECU is still providing an opportunity for people who want to participate in a graduation,” she said. “I still feel like it’s not the full experience of a graduation, but it’s certainly better than nothing.”
Unlike previous graduations, there will be no processional. Members of the Class of 2021 will be seated on the field 6 feet apart prior to the ceremony.
Due to limited space on the field, members of the Class of 2020 will be seated in a designated section of the stadium with their guests.
Jacob Kriminger, who is receiving his graduate degree at this evening’s ceremony, doesn’t mind the new seating arrangement. The Salisbury native, who completed his master’s in science and securities studies in December, will attend the ceremony with his wife and daughter by his side.
“I do think that’s an unintended benefit,” Kriminger said. “I certainly appreciate that, being able to be with my daughter when everything is happening. She’ll be right beside me.”
Although he is a first-generation college student, this is not his first college commencement. Kriminger graduated from ECU with degrees in political science and history in 2018.
He got a chance to hear his name being called at the departmental graduations, which are not being held this year due to COVID-19.
Before the pandemic, Kriminger was on pace to complete his graduate degree in May 2020. Despite the fact that his courses were online, the closure of Joyner Library delayed some of his research. After he defended his dissertation in December, Kriminger, who was working nights at the time, barely had time to tune in for the virtual winter commencement.
“I just woke up watched it with my family and then I went back to sleep,” he said, laughing. “Kind of uneventful.”
Today’s ceremony will be different. Kriminger, a probation and parole officer with the Department of Public Safety, will leave work early and will arrive for graduation wearing his master’s hood and his honors stoles.
“Honestly, I’m just happy that they’re doing something,” he said. “No matter how small, I would have been appreciative of it.
“It is mainly important to show my daughter the importance of education and how that can benefit you,” he said. “Even if I didn’t live in Greenville, I would have traveled just to show her.”
ECU will host commencement ceremonies at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. today in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Attendance is limited. Tickets and face coverings are required. The commencement will be livestreamed at commencement.ecu.edu.