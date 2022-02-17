The erasure of black history has contributed to the troubling reflections of dark periods in America's past that can be seen in the country today, an ECU professor emeritus said.
David Dennard, the first African American professor of history at East Carolina University, addressed listeners at the Janice Hardison Faulkner Gallery of ECU's Joyner Library, with more than 140 participants registered online and others attending in person.
The lecture, titled "Making the Case for Black History Month in 2022 and Beyond," was presented jointly by ECU's Academic Library Services, the Department of History and the Pitt County Historical Society. In it, Dennard tracked current issues facing Americans from the period following the desegregation of schools under Brown v. Board of Education in 1954.
"Black Americans roundly applauded the Brown decision and believed that it would provide black children the same educational opportunities provided by their white peers," said Dennard, who spent 34 years at the university. "It was W.E.B. DuBois who perhaps offered the best assessment of the Brown v. Board decision, noting some of its dangerous and harmful side effects."
Dennard cited a 1955 article by DuBois wherein he posited that in mixed schools black children would face hostile teachers and classmates, as well as other staff who were prejudiced. DuBois wrote "this is the price of liberty. This is the cost of oppression."
Black history was swept under the rug according to Dennard, who said that the loss of schools, traditions and educators who served as role models led to a loss of self-image, culture and identity. He said that has impacted African American millennials and members of Gen-Z, leading in part to the school to prison pipeline which in turn led to more African Americans under correctional control than there were slaves in 1850.
"It has become evident to some of us African Americans that we are now living in the midst of young, vibrant and talented African Americans whose values and self-conceptions are so perplexing that they appear lost to us when measured by the old knowledge of their African American forefathers and mothers," Dennard said. "Individuals who knew the words of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' and knew what the Staple Singers had in mind when they sang 'Respect Yourself.'"
"The high number of African Americans murdering each other, the high rate of African American suicides and the overwhelming disrespect that too many young African Americans have for themselves and others are totally new developments to individuals born before Brown v. Board of Education and the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. Today I am calling on us, African Americans, to redouble our efforts and launch a nationwide campaign to teach our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren new lessons on African American history and traditions."
On a local level, Dennard sees a need for teachers to better understand the subjects they teach where African American history is concerned.
"We simply have to work to change the curriculum offerings," Dennard said. "We will address issues that we talk about in college or universities on the black diaspora, Africa and what happened when those societies were disrupted by the slave trade. What were those societies like before the slave trade and what happened to those societies after?"
"In a lot of the public schools, it is my understanding that we teach folk about Rosa Parks and all of that. They come in during the Civil War ... when we are talking about Abraham Lincoln and the Great Emancipator and they do not come back until the Civil Rights Movement. African Americans were moving and active at every stage of America's growth and development."
Dennard said teachers who can relate to their black students through appreciating the same music or having been involved in extracurriculars with black peers still do not have a deep understanding of those students. In that same vein, he said, it is important for parents to instill values and attributes that promote that understanding.
"We know that most adolescents, those values are formed before they get to ECU," Dennard said. "I cannot teach them to change their ways without maybe doing a little lobotomy on them if they have been taught 'Stay away from these folks, they are criminals, they are no good.'"
Dennard's own history at ECU and beyond saw him serve as a founding faculty member of the undergraduate program in African and African American Studies as well as its first director. He organized and coordinated the first university-wide Martin Luther King commemorative events at ECU and served on the North Carolina Historic Bath Commission and as a member of the N.C. Highway Historical Marker Program among other roles.
Dennard also conducted an interview with Laura Marie Leary Elliot, the first African American undergraduate to enroll at ECU. John Tucker, an ECU history professor who introduced Dennard at the lecture, called that interview an invaluable part of the university's history that would have otherwise faded into oblivion.
As a parent, Dennard served as president of a Parent Teacher Association in Pitt County Schools.
"(People) said Dr. Dennard you do not have time to be PTA president," Dennard recalled. "They told me you have to go out and research all of these topics and I told them 'I have a kid in this school and that is my investment. I have to look after my investment.' So what if I write all these books and lose my kid? I would have lost everything."
"You have to remain engaged."