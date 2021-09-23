Emotions welled up as renowned violinist and violist Ara Gregorian took the stage recently to perform for residents of a local retirement community.
It was not simply sorrow at the thought of all the coronavirus pandemic had taken from his audience. There was also joy for what he and fellow artists were able to give back — music — not a virtual concert but one that brought the artists and the audience together again after more than a year and a half apart.
“I told the people there, ‘You’re thrilled that we’re here, but don’t confuse yourself that we’re not also thrilled to be here,’” Gregorian, founder of East Carolina University’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival said, recalling his words to residents of Cypress Glen. “‘This is not a high-profile setting, but this is us getting to bring what we do to you.’
“There’s something special about that,” he said. “That is something I probably took for granted over all those years.”
The 21st season of the festival changed all that. Due to COVID-19, the only way to carry on the series of performances featuring world class musicians was through digital media. But this week, the doors of A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall will open to welcome Four Seasons’ first audience since the spring of 2020.
“It’s better in person,” Gregorian said in an interview this week between preparations for Friday’s opening concert, which will include works by Joseph Haydn and Johannes Brahms. “It’s the same thing as watching an NFL game at home. Some people prefer it but the sound and the electricity and the connection with the audience and the actual proximity to the performers, you can’t replicate that.”
Four Seasons’ fall season, which launched online on Sept. 19, begins today at Fletcher with Chamber Music Dressed Down, a brief performance coupled with an open rehearsal of sorts which sets the stage for an impromptu discussion between musicians and members of the audience. Season opening concerts are scheduled Friday in Fletcher and Sunday at Raleigh’s Hayes Barton United Methodist Church.
All programs will be available for viewing on Four Seasons Digital Concert Hall, a feature added last year when public gatherings were restricted. Despite the return of live performances, digital concerts and other online features will continue. Masks will be required for live audience members as well as performers.
During the inaugural season of the Digital Concert Hall, Four Seasons organizers discovered that the feature had value beyond the pandemic. Longtime subscribers enjoyed having a chance to view concerts they would otherwise have missed if they were out of town and new audience members, too far away to attend a concert in Greenville or Raleigh, also could watch.
“We have found that people from all over the world on different occasions tune in and watch what we do because they know the musicians that we present,” Gregorian said. “That has been a plus that we’ve been able to continue to spread the word about what we do nationally and internationally.”
International artists, including noted cellists Colin Carr of Great Britain and Zvi Plesser of Israel, are scheduled to return to the festival after participating virtually in season 21. Other returning artists include Jennifer Frautschi, a two-time Grammy nominated violinist; cellist Raman Ramakrishnan, a guest member of Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble; and Alan Kay, principal clarinetist of the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra.
For the season opener, Kay will be joined by festival newcomer Movses Pogossian, violinist and artistic director of the critically acclaimed Dilijan Chamber Music Series; Gregorian and fellow ECU faculty artists Hye-Jin Kim, violin, and Kwan Yi, piano; and Michael Kannen, a cellist and director of chamber music at the Peabody Conservatory.
In another return to Four Seasons tradition, visiting artists will stay with area host families during their music residencies at ECU.
For nearly two decades, Paul and Jill Camnitz have served as hosts for Kannen and his wife, violist Maria Lambros, who were among the artists who came to Greenville to perform last season, even though audiences could not attend.
“We’ve become such good friends. We joke he just keeps our key on his key ring,” Jill Camnitz said, adding that she and her husband have also visited in the artists’ home in Baltimore, Maryland. “For the artists, they travel an awful lot and they do stay in a lot of hotels. I think it’s just a nice change, making those connections.”
Gregorian said the pandemic led Four Seasons to make additional connections in the community, including airing recordings of concerts in patient rooms at Vidant Medical Center and having guest artists perform live during the Vidant/Pitt Large-Scale Vaccine Clinic at the Greenville Convention Center. Musicians performed more than 80 Dose of Hope concerts.
“I don’t think we would have gone there (Vidant) before the pandemic happened,” Gregorian said. “Somehow the pandemic has both forced — in a good way — and enabled us to think creatively about ways of partnering in our community. As terrible as it is, it’s caused us to think and create in new kinds of ways.”
Gregorian is looking forward to more community appearances and is hoping to be able to bring performers this fall into area schools, which were closed to visitors during the 2020-21 academic year.
“I think what we’re doing is really important and relevant because people need these kinds of positive things in their communities and to look forward to,” he said. “Music resonates so much with people, so we take it almost as an increased responsibility right now.”
But more than a duty, Gregorian sees bringing music to others as a privilege, perhaps more now than ever.
“In that way, the pandemic has also been really instructive and eye-opening,” he said. “The renewed value that we put on being in front of people and playing for them, I think is important, and I think it does bring something to the way that we play. There’s a freshness. There’s always that we love what we do and we love the music, but there’s a newness to it that you can’t replicate.”