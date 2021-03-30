ECU's former interim chancellor, who helped navigate the university through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, was recognized for his leadership and service to the community on Tuesday with the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year Award for 2020.
Ron Mitchelson has been instrumental in moving ECU forward for the betterment of the students, faculty and staff, the chamber announcement said, and he has been extraordinarily committed to Greenville and Pitt County and integrally involved in economic development initiatives for the community and eastern North Carolina.
“With Dr. Mitchelson’s leadership, Greenville and Pitt County have worked together to create jobs and investments in a much more focused manner, which has led to more quality employment opportunities for our region,” said Tony Cannon, general manager of Greenville Utilities Commission.
The chamber presented Mitchelson with its highest honor as part of its Annual Membership Celebration on Tuesday. The announcement was made via a live stream video of the event.
Mitchelson served as interim chancellor of East Carolina University from October 2019 through March 15 and has worked in higher education for the last 42 years. He came to ECU in 1999 as a professor and chair of the Department of Geography.
He served as provost and senior vice chancellor of academic affairs from 2015 until his appointment as interim chancellor in October 2019. Mitchelson’s service as interim chancellor came at an extremely critical time for the university, the chamber said, but his leadership and management allowed ECU to continue to maintain its focus and carry out its mission of being a national model for student success, public service and regional transformation.
Under Mitchelson’s leadership, ECU increased its four-year graduation rate through his “Finish in Four” initiative. He advocated for funds during the NC Connect bond to support construction of the new Life Sciences and Biotechnology Building, which will allow students to address real-world problems in the region.
He helped to guide ECU’s Millennial Campus to fruition and has been at the center of Intersect East, a project that is expected to create up to 1,500 jobs with a financial impact exceeding $141 million annually. He partnered with many others in the creation of the Greenville–ENC Alliance, a public-private partnership that works to strengthen economic progress.
Mitchelson has worked with the Pitt County Health Department, Vidant Health and the City of Greenville to ensure community health and safety during the pandemic. He helped develop a contact investigation and tracing program with ECU Student Health Services and the Pitt County Health Department to rapidly recognize and control viral spread.
“Dr. Mitchelson has been a strong and supportive partner throughout the response to COVID-19 and he cares deeply about ECU and the community,” said Pitt County Health Director John Silvernail.
Mitchelson has been a champion for literacy through his work with the United Way of Pitt County and his enthusiastic support for the Imagination Library, a free book-a-month program for all children living in Pitt County from birth to age five. He connected ECU with the program and has volunteered his time and financial support over the years.
“His vision of leadership and collaboration is dynamic, participatory, and transparent and he believes it must involve all stakeholders,” said Dr. Grant Hayes, interim provost and senior vice chancellor for Academic Affairs at ECU. “His caring commitment, dedication, genuineness, and empathy are of the highest level and all of the qualities of a servant leader.”
Before coming to Greenville and ECU, Mitchelson held faculty and administrative positions at the University of Georgia and at Morehead State University in Kentucky. While in Kentucky, he was appointed State Geographer by then Gov. Brereton Jones. In 2010, Mitchelson was honored by the North Carolina Geographical Society as Educator of the Year.
Mitchelson, who announced his plan to retire from higher education at the end of June, is the 53rd recipient of the Citizen of the Year Award, which honors a man or woman who has made significant contributions to the Greenville-Pitt County community.
Additional awards presented during the celebration included the 2020 Ambassador of the Year and Young Professional of the Year.
Crystal Corbett, development officer for the Vidant Health Foundation, was named the 2020 Ambassador of the Year, as voted on by her peers in the chamber’s Ambassador Program. Corbett has been a chamber member for 13 years and has worked for the Vidant Health Foundation for the past three years. The Ambassador Program consists of volunteers from the chamber membership who donate their time to assist the chamber in various activities and encourage meaningful and beneficial participation in chamber-related programs. Corbett is the 10th recipient of the award.
Will Bell, sales manager for Southern Glazers and small business owner, was named the 2020 Young Professional of the Year. Bell is the fifth recipient of the award that recognizes a Young Professionals of Pitt County member who demonstrates a dedication to the organization and to Pitt County through strong leadership, teamwork and integrity. Bell has been a member of the Young Professionals steering committee for the past three years. The group operates in conjunction with the chamber to provide a foundation for future leaders while creating a better place to live, work and play.