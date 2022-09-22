ECU’s new provost said building strong partnerships among universities, communities, government and corporations is critical for the health of a region.
Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Robin N. Coger spoke about how her professional journey led her to pursue cooperation between academics and business during the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Power Luncheon on Tuesday.
Coger’s journey to Pirate Nation started when she arrived at UNC Charlotte 26 years ago, after a earning doctoral degree from the University of California-Berkeley and completing post-doctoral research at Harvard Medical School and the Department of Surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
“My journey to Greenville was stirred by my enthusiasm for the faculty staff and students of the university and in particular the work within the institution,” Coger said. “Yet as I share the highlights on my journey perhaps you’ll conclude a bit of the hand of destiny was also involved in my arrival at Greenville,” she said.
Coger said while driving from Boston thoughts about what she could expect rolled around her head. Once arriving in Charlotte, and meeting North Carolinians from numerous parts of the state, Coger said she realized North Carolinians are wonderful.
One of those wonderful North Carolinians was a man from Goldsboro who eventually became her husband. He and his family often spoke about ECU, she said.
Coger said as she rose from assistant professor to a full professor she became the founding director of a multidisciplinary research center that focused on biomedical research. Eventually the center encompassed at least 25 researchers across four different colleges, eight departments plus the university’s medical centers.
“In those experiences I learned the importance of university citizenry and I think I learned the importance of synergizing efforts so you can produce more than an individual could produce alone,” Coger said.
Expanding the productivity of groups continued when she became dean of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s College of Engineering.
The combined work of faculty, staff and students led the university to introduce new degree programs, an expansion of research and the renovation of facilities. Students and faculty also won awards for their research.
Coger said NC A&T was a place Fortune 100 and 200 companies came to recruit graduates. It was mutually beneficial because the university was able to identify what students needed to be leaders in their respective fields in the coming years.
However, the university was in a bubble that kept the local community from recognizing its successes.
“That limited the quality of interactions with those companies and potential partners in the Triad,” Coger said. It was unhealthy for the university and region, she said
The university started working to create new partnerships within the Triad business community.
Coger joined an economic development task force sponsored by the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce. Greensboro became one of five cities to participate in the Innovate North Carolina initiative that focused on fostering entrepreneurs. It created a “Triad navigator” that helped budding entrepreneurs connect with the right resources to launch their businesses.
A program that provided seed funding was created and new business links were built, she said.
Coger said she sees that ECU and its surrounding communities also want to build stronger partnerships. As in Greensboro, those business relationships will help ECU learn what its future graduates will need for success, she said.
“If you haven’t looked closely at our university for some time, we invite you to do so,” Coger said. “Our partnerships are key to achieving our mission. If you haven’t partnered with us lately, consider changing that today.”
Coger said East Carolina University has a great portfolio of educational programs across its campuses. She has seen firsthand the excellent work taking place.
In a follow up interview, Coger said while some people would describe learning the inner workings of the university as “drinking from a fire house” but she views it as putting together a puzzle and learning about the people who make ECU what it is.