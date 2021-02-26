A cool campus mainstay looked a little different this year.
Social distancing and proper planning shaped East Carolina University’s 25th Annual Polar Bear Plunge on Thursday. The event, typically held at night, kicked off at 3 p.m. to ensure time was allotted for all 380 participants to leap into the Richard R. and JoAnn M. Eakin Student Recreation Center’s outdoor pool.
“They originally set it at 5 p.m. and it was allotted to go from 5 to 10,” said Stephen “Papa Bear” Gray, director of the Department of Disabilities Support Services. “Instead of jumping in 25 at a time and rotating them in as quickly as possible, this year they’re doing it 10 at a time as per state organizational events.
“We line them up 10 at a time, social distance them inside the pool area, so that they come out to the outside, jump and scamper through.”
The event originally was open to 280 preregistered participants, but the decision to let in another 100 led to the university’s decision to kick it off in the late afternoon.
“It’s the first time that I get to have a tan during a Polar Bear Plunge,” Gray said.
Plungers made their dives ten minutes apart to accommodate for safety. The social aspect of the event, which has previously had as many as 1,200 participants, also was cut back. In lieu of cake and prizes, T-shirts were made available following a quick dip in the pool.
“They’ve eliminated the affair of it,” Gray said. “It’s a ceremonial jump, one and done. Thank you very much, go back and study.”
In between jumps, campus recreation and wellness staff sanitized the outdoor pool deck. The recreation center was closed to all activities Thursday prior to the event.
Masks and temperature checks were required and individuals only were allowed to use the locker room in small groups to change.
“We had a safety plan that was put in place to maintain social distancing,” said Justin Waters, assistant director of facilities, aquatics and outreach. “You could only register for a time slot. We are only taking 10 jumpers at time, with 10 others staged on the (recreation) courts.”
The event is one of ECU’s first of 2021 and, if all goes swimmingly, could set a standard for how health and safety protocols are handled this year.
“We’re appreciative of our leadership from (Interim) Chancellor Mitchelson and Dr. Virginia Hardy,” Waters said. “We’re excited to be pretty much the first event post-COVID for our students on campus.”
Jasmine Anguiano, a first-year student at ECU studying recreational therapy, said she appreciates the faculty’s willingness to bring back events.
“This is my first semester at ECU and, despite COVID, I really appreciate ECU trying to make the best experience out of all their events,” Anguiano said. “Being a part of this event was really special for me as my first event. It was freezing.”
Papa Bear’s final plunge
The plunge is Gray’s last as a coordinator, a role he has filled since its start in 1997 when the recreation center was built. Since then, the event has evolved.
“We used to have students selected and they’d build a throne on two canoes to paddle me over to the starting point,” Gray recalled. “Then it turned into a student activities affair so it was a little different. It’s been so much fun over the years.
“The best thing has been getting to know the students,” he said. “I’ve had students who jumped five years ago contact me and ask if we are doing it. It’s been great seeing some old faces.”
“I wanted to go out on a nice round number,” Gray quipped. “I’m hanging up my polar bear hat.”
Chancellor-Elect’s challenge
ECU Chancellor-Elect Philip Rogers did not attend at this year’s Polar Bear Plunge, but he took to Twitter to tease the possibility to jump (for a price) in next year’s event.
“Hey @EastCarolina #Pirates, here’s a challenge: I’m not in town yet, so I’m missing @ECU_CRW’s 25th annual Polar Bear Plunge tonight. But I’ll jump next year if … 300 RTs + 1,907 likes (# of jumpers)” he tweeted at noon on Thursday. The post had 51 retweets and 137 likes at the time of the event.
Rogers would be the first non-interim chancellor to participate in a Polar Bear Plunge.