Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.