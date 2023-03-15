EDENTON — Edenton officials are discussing a possible new site for the town’s Confederate monument — one they say might comply with a state law requiring “objects of remembrance” to be placed in sites of “similar prominence” when moved.
But even discussing a new site for the controversial monument continues to be legally fraught.
The attorney for the two groups that have already sued Edenton to keep the monument where it is filed a new motion following Edenton Town Council’s Feb. 27 discussion, seeking an emergency temporary restraining order to block any move of the monument from the foot of South Broad Street.
Both H. Edward Phillips III, attorney for the N.C. United Daughters of the Confederacy and Sons of Confederate Veterans, and Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden confirmed that a motion seeking the restraining order was filed last week.
Phillips filed the motion following a meeting of Town Council’s Administrative Committee where Chairman Hackney High provided an update on the town’s efforts to move the monument.
High said town councilors met with Town Attorney Hood Ellis earlier in February. At that meeting, councilors discussed three options for relocating the monument.
One option was the site the town’s Human Relations Commission recommended in 2021: adjacent to Beaver Hill Cemetery. But High noted the site runs afoul of a provision in a 2015 state law prohibiting any “object of remembrance” from being relocated to a museum, cemetery or mausoleum unless it was originally placed there.
“Our attorney advised that because of the (state) statute cemetery limitations, this is the least feasible (site),” High said of the Beaver Hill location. “Not much hope was given by Hood that this would pass court approval or be agreed upon by the plaintiffs” who have sued the town.
High noted that “prominence” is something the town has to take into consideration, given that the 2015 law also requires relocated monuments to be placed on a site of prominence “similar” to the one from which they’re removed.
“I know there are certain segments of our population that want (the monument) to remain the same; I think there’s a certain amount of our population that wants it gone or in a place where it cannot be seen,” High said. “But the statute that we have to deal with right now does call for it to be in a place of prominence.”
The second site councilors discussed is behind the new Chowan County courthouse on Court Street. However, that location is no longer viable, given that the county has not expressed interest in entering into an agreement with the town to facilitate the move.
The third site is one that had not been mentioned previously in public: Elizabeth Vann Moore Park at the end of East Water Street, adjacent to the bridge to Hayes Farm.
“For various reasons and concerns, the Administrative Committee and council did not believe that to be a viable site either,” High said.
Neither he nor any other member of council explained their concerns about locating the monument at the park.
High said a fourth site mentioned during the meeting with Ellis was Hollowell Park, across from The Freeze ice cream shop on West Queen Street, along Filberts Creek.
“Our attorney indicated that of the options, this may be the most feasible,” High said. “We did not come to any decisions (yet). We felt that it would be best to mention to the public that the town has brought it up and (had) discussion about that location and others.”
Councilman Craig Miller seemed pleased with the Hollowell Park site.
“We’re talking about that being a prominent location, mainly next to a well-traveled road in Edenton,” he said.
Councilman Elton Bond said he had no issues with the site.
“I think it’s a good location,” he said. “It’s at a prominent spot, it can be seen from the highway. People can park and go to it. It’s a beautiful little location, I see nothing wrong with it.”
“I think it’s a good location; I’d vote for it,” Councilman Sambo Dixon added.
Councilman Roger Coleman concurred.
“I pushed for Beaver Hill, but I think this is an awesome compromise and an excellent location — certainly not very far to carry (the monument) and it takes it off of our central square,” he said. “I think our promise (to the public) was to relocate it and get it out of the center of town, and Hollowell Park will do that.”
High said the Hollowell Park site “stands the best chance of passing court muster.” But noting the UDC and Sons of Confederate Veterans’ lawsuit, he also said council has “no guarantee of that.” Town officials mentioned the possibility of a settlement to the lawsuit in February, but nothing has been publicly announced.
Councilors agreed to move discussion of the Hollowell Park site forward to an upcoming meeting.
Meanwhile, the ongoing Saturday afternoon protests at the monument’s current site on South Broad Street have escalated in recent weeks.
Edenton police responded Saturday, March 4, after a protester opposed to the monument alleged that a pro-monument protester threatened to “beat him with a stick.” The anti-monument protester later declined to press charges.