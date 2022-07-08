TARBORO — An effort to move about 1,700 Rocky Mount students from Nash County Public Schools fizzled with a narrow vote by the Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners this week.
The board voted 4-3 Tuesday night against a demerger that would have placed residents who live in the Edgecombe County side of Rocky Mount into the Edgecombe County Public Schools district.
The eastern quarter of the 54,000-person city sits in Edgecombe while the rest is in Nash. All the city’s schools, including Rocky Mount High School, are part of Nash public schools.
Board Chairman Leonard Wiggins advocated for the more, saying students would be better of attending Edgecombe schools.
“They are in no man’s land. They are Edgecombe County residents and most look like me. If we don’t do this, we might as well let them rot in hell,” said Wiggins, who is black.
An audible gasp could be heard from the commissioner’s room as Commissioner Viola Harris quickly disagreed and admonished Wiggins. Commissioner Billy Wooten called the statement “poor leadership.”
Wiggins reiterated his statement and made the motion to proceed with the demerger.
Donald Boswell, Harris, Ralph Webb and Wooten voted against the motion. Commissioners Wayne Hines and Evelyn Powell voted with Wooten.
Harris, who had seemed in favor of the demerger during a May 31 joint meeting between commissioners and school district officials, questioned the unknowns.
“You’re talking about dollars and cents,” she said. “You’re going into it blind if you don’t know what you’re taking on.”
Edgecombe school board Chairman Raymond Privott and Superintendent Valerie Bridges addressed the board prior to the opening of public comments. Both told commissioners that regardless of the vote, their job is to see that Edgecombe County students are afforded the best possible education and that they would continue to strive to meet that commitment.
Four people — Teresa Deloatch Bryant, C.B. Daughtridge and Rocky Mount Councilmen Andre Knight and Reuben Blackwell — spoke in support of the separation.
Former school board member Bryant told commissioners that she felt they had contracted out a “very important task to Nash County and Nash County has failed to fulfill the contract. It’s time to pull the contract back.”
Daughtridge, a former commissioner, asked commissioners, “Do you give a signed, blank check to just anyone?”
He followed that question by saying, “If you do not vote in the affirmative for demerger, you are giving Nash County just that from Edgecombe County.”
Knight said he was speaking as a representative of the Rocky Mount chapter of the NAACP, while Blackwell noted that his children, now ages 27 and 25, attended the schools in question.
“Those schools are the same now as they were then,” he said.
He went on to reference Daughtridge’s blank check comment and added, “Our children are the currency.”
Not everyone spoke in favor of the demerger.
Longtime educator Faye Taylor, who said she was representing the Temperance Hall community, raised concerns about teacher retention, school safety, the effect of the pandemic on education, uneducated parents who are homeschooling their children and financial concerns.
Taylor pleaded with commissioners to consider how detrimental a vote to demerge could be.