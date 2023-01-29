Madison Parkerson of Pinetops has been named Distinguished Young Woman of North Carolina.
Brielle Scott McGillicuddy, Distinguished Young Woman of Pitt County and Greenville, was third runner-up at the Jan. 28 scholarship program, held in Greensboro.
Katelyn Sarwi of Guilford County was first finalist, and Olivia Lang of Buncombe County was second runner-up.
Parkerson earned a $10,000 scholarship and will go on to compete at the national level in Mobile, Alabama, in June.
A student at Edgecombe Early College High School, she represented Edgecombe County in the state program. Parkerson, who performed a tap routine during the talent portion of the competition, also received awards in talent and fitness.
Five eastern North Carolina teens were among 15 participants who sought to become the next Distinguished Young Woman of North Carolina as Greenville’s Asa Thurnau gave up her state title.
Additional eastern North Carolina award winners at the state level included: McGillicuddy, fitness and self-expression; Emma Harrelson of Tarboro, self-expression; and Lottie Parker of Rocky Mount, the Spirit Award as well as awards in interview, scholastics, talent and self-expression.
Distinguished Young Women, formerly known as Junior Miss, is a national scholarship program that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership and talent in young women.