Madison Parkerson of Pinetops has been named Distinguished Young Woman of North Carolina.

Brielle Scott McGillicuddy, Distinguished Young Woman of Pitt County and Greenville, was third runner-up at the Jan. 28 scholarship program, held in Greensboro.


