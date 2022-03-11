A group of high school students with an interest in the performing arts got their chance to learn from professionals and see what the stage has to offer during a series of workshops at East Carolina University’s Messick Theatre Arts Center on Thursday.
Forty-eight students from North Pitt, J.H. Rose, D.H. Conley and Ayden-Grifton high schools participated in the fifth annual Pitt County Day of Theater, where they learned skills in improv, stage combat, set and prop design and costuming from local experts. The day was the first since 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down operations just days before the 2020 event.
“We were two days away from the fifth annual in March of 2020,” said Julie George, a theater arts teacher at North Pitt. “There was all-county chorus and band but nothing for theater and dance.”
“It is an amazing opportunity for students from different schools to come together to talk about and learn about a craft that they all enjoy and love and can express themselves in. It is not competitive. These schools are used to rooting against each other in sports so it is nice to come together to be collaborative.”
Jeni Parker, assistant director of ECU’s School of Theatre and Dance, directed students in prop and set design. High schoolers passed around a large human head prop designed by ECU students for stage productions. Across the way in a dance studio, ECU alumni Ethan Wolfe, now manager of the Turnage Theater in Washington, N.C., showed students safe methods in stage combat. Members of Inner Banks Improv had students visualize and conjure images of a prehistoric landscape, while in ECU’s costume shop the teens created designs and sorted materials under the eye of Delta Smith, design and production coordinator for ECU.
“With stage combat, there is a really great aspect of fun and safety,” Wolfe said. “What draws me to it is the really clever techniques they use to make you really engage your body and act, but everyone is really safe.
“I have been noticing a really great movement toward taking concepts that exist everywhere — like consent, safety, communication — and implementing them in other places. It helps to make the connections clearer and let art evolve. It lets actors do their work for as long as they can because they are being safe and creating distinctions between the character and actor for six shows a week without ... breaking their finger or something like that.”
Students took a lot away from the opportunity.
“I got to see materials they can get at Walmart turned into amazing things,” said Aida Boaten, a Conley sophomore. “It is all so cool and bright.”
Theater is important for students who have a desire for community, Boaten said.
“I like that I can be myself around other people who also want to be accepted,” Boaten said. “It is like family.”
“It gives me a space where I can talk about my idea and people will be like ‘Yeah! That is amazing.’ It is so accepting and affirming.”
George said that showing theater students there is more to do in performing arts than trodding the boards is a vital part of the workshop.”
“There are so many jobs in the theater that do not include acting on stage,” George said. “It is really important we show our Pitt County Schools theater kids that there are so many opportunities for careers in the theater and a lot of money to be made depending on what you are interested in.”
“If it is not acting,” George added with a laugh.
George said that Pitt County Schools is great at supporting the arts, but having access to spaces like ECU is worlds away from what one can expect from a high school production.
“The (high school) teachers do so much with so little,” George said of production values. “This is a huge step up because a lot of these students have never seen a collegiate theater, let alone a professional theater. These kids have not been on any field trips. They have not gone to Raleigh.”
Edvina Romero, a North Pitt sophomore, was boisterous in describing the experience of working with professionals after an improv session.
“It is a really good opportunity because we get to see what they do and a picture of what we want to be,” Romero said. “I just really appreciate the time we get with having these schools come together.”
Students who participated in the workshop will be given free access to ECU’s School of Theatre and Dance matinee of “Romeo and Juliet” in late April as part of their participation. George said a majority of the instructors on hand were there on a volunteer basis. Lunch was provided by The Seahorse Cafe.