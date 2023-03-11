Pitt County Schools will close their doors next week so students and staff can take spring break. For some students, that means the doors also will close on breakfast and lunch.
For the 12th year, an effort by a network of churches, social workers and volunteers has stepped in to help fill that void with donations including 250 boxes of food that will supply a week’s worth of meals for the families that need them the most.
Volunteers stood outside First Presbyterian Church on Elm Street on Wednesday and loaded cars for school system social workers and others who deliver the food to the families of students identified by the school system. The students are among 14,000 who receive free lunches and breakfast when school is in.
“These are the days when you have people who are dealing with hunger,” Churches Outreach Network volunteer Jim Hooker said of spring recess in the chilly March air Wednesday morning.
Churches Outreach works with the school system and other providers in its grass-roots network to provide food whenever school is out, Hooker said. It’s been providing spring meals since 2012.
The schools’ 20 social workers — most of them handle two each of the county’s 39 schools — field family requests for assistance and receive referrals from teachers and staff who know about children in need.
Kim Anderson, lead social worker for Pitt County Schools, said Wednesday the community has done a good job meeting a need.
“I think Pitt County has done an awesome job in meeting the food resources for kids, especially since 2020. A lot of churches and organizations have stepped in to support us,” she said.
A program called Backpack Pals helps out every week, she said. “That’s where, mostly, churches will send food bags to schools for children to take home. So like with this being spring break, churches double their bags this week. So those are in my trunk ... so I can’t open my trunk.”
Each box provided by ABC Moving and Storage on Wednesday was filled with canned goods, packaged meals and dried foods like beans and macaroni. Pastor Rodney Coles, founder and the main muscle behind Church Outreach, finds the food wherever he can, he said.
This year’s budget was about $8,000, Coles said, all from donations made to the organization. He was able to secure some items from The Food Bank of Eastern and Central Carolina but had to shop for most of it, he said.
Inflation has spiked food prices, but Coles is always looking for good deals and he has a connection with a wholesaler in Charlotte where he can get the most bang for the buck, he said. He and a volunteer drive a rented 26-foot Ryder truck to Charlotte and back.
“The biggest problem we really have is we don’t have, really, storage to put this stuff,” said Coles, who in 2022 lost assistance from Greenville and Pitt County that paid for a facility on Brompton Lane.
“Because sometimes you have to catch it on sale, and when it’s on sale, sometimes I’ll get a call that it’s on sale, you know, they’ll let you know, I can’t get it because I can’t buy it and stick it anywhere. I can’t leave it in the trailer,” he said.
All the items for Wednesday’s distribution ultimately found their way to First Presbyterian, where volunteers like Bill Lehman and Kristie Wooten spent much of the day on Friday, March 3, sorting them and trying to pack boxes with a variety of nutritious and filling options.
In addition to school social workers, the effort on Wednesday distributed boxes to some of the churches that participate in the Backpack Pals program — 25 churches in Pitt County provide backpacks full of food for 1,000 students to take home on weekends.
Rose Hill Free Will Baptist of Winterville, which provides 450 of the backpacks, picked up 50 of the boxes for some of the families it serves. Some of the boxes will even be delivered by Door Dash thanks to an arrangement through Churches Outreach and the Schools.
It’s an effort the network of kindness repeats about every holiday and whenever needs arise, Hooker said, because, with a poverty rate of 20 percent or greater in Pitt County, the effort is needed.
A challenge is the folks who need the food most often can’t reach it because they live in remote areas of the county or don’t have transportation or both. Coles, school officials and the outreach network know who those people are through their years of working on the issue, Hooker said.
“He has access to the people who can’t access this,” Hooker said of Coles. “The trick is how to get it to them ... and this is one of those tricks.”