Pitt County Schools will close their doors next week so students and staff can take spring break. For some students, that means the doors also will close on breakfast and lunch.

For the 12th year, an effort by a network of churches, social workers and volunteers has stepped in to help fill that void with donations including 250 boxes of food that will supply a week’s worth of meals for the families that need them the most.


