AYDEN — An amendment that would have let a couple proceed with plans to occupy a lot secured through the town’s Plant-A-Home program failed when it did not receive the required super-majority vote.
Despite a plea from Ayden Mayor Pro-tem Ivory Mewborn, who initiated the program to sell vacant town-owned lots to encourage homeownership, Ayden commissioners could not muster the four votes needed to pass the amendment.
A 4-1 vote would have allowed Tyronne and Jaime Taft to seek a special-use permit to place a double wide mobile home on the lot they obtained in south Ayden. The effort failed with a vote of 3-2.
The Tafts are the first participants in the Plant-A-Home program, which provides families with assistance in obtaining town-owned land below tax value.
The couple was approved for a home loan and wanted to purchase a modular home, which was permissible for their lot. COVID-related delays in modular home construction, however, won’t allow them to secure one before their loan expires.
Planning and Zoning Director Stephen Smith on Monday presented a text amendment allowing Class B manufactured homes in the R-8, R-10, and R-12 zones if applicants secured special-use permits.
“From a planning perspective, we choose to apply it to all zoning districts to be fair and equitable. It’s always good to have tools available to make changes in special circumstances,” Smith said.
“It’s just a tool that is there. It’s still going to be a case-by-case basis. It gives the board an opportunity and citizens who own property in a different zone the opportunity to make the same request.”
Mewborn shared a PowerPoint presentation on what the town was trying to to accomplish.
Showing pictures of deteriorating homes in south Ayden, Mewborn said the Plant-A-Home in general, and allowing the Taft’s home in particular, would give hope to the neighborhood.
“The vibe that is going out is that we are trying to put (mobile homes) all over town. That’s never been the case,” Mewborn said.
Mewborn also spoke about raising the community up, creating a more diverse Ayden and helping citizens dealing with slumlord landlords who allow for properties to become unfit to live in.
It is important that town information be sent to those living in the housing authority, so that people there can be a part of town processes and decisions, he said.
Mewborn said that since the board was predominately white, it was hard for them to understand the plight of African American residents
“It’s because they don’t understand the culture,” Mewborn said. “How is anybody on this board going to understand their plight? They never lived it.”
Mary Dail spoke during a public hearing on the matter. She asked why the home would not be permitted, since the town placed two mobile homes in south Ayden with grant assistance. She also urged more people to find out who their commissioners are and become more active in town business.
Commissioner Johnny Davis made a motion to approve the text amendment and it was seconded by Mewborn. Commissioner Raymond Langley joined them in favor of the motion.
“When this board voted for the zoning ordinance they had reason for it,” Commissioner Phyllis Ross said. “I’m sure the reasons were good. We have to make a decision tonight. Are we being asked to go against what the planning board said? That’s’ actually what we are being asked to do. It came before them they voted against it.
“I feel for these people but there are other ways we can help them get what they need,” Ross said.
“I have no agenda other than doing what best for the citizens of Ayden,” she said. “It breaks my heart that I have to sit here and be accused of not caring. I do care. I care a lot about the citizens of Ayden.”
Commissioner Cindy Goff said she understood the struggle of the working poor, but felt there were other ways to build up the community rather than allowing manufactured homes.
“That’s when we plant single-family structures that meet the current zoning,” Goff said.
“I have been greatly embarrassed and shamed of the rhetoric that’s been shared here tonight,” she said. “That we on this board don’t make up certain members of the population. I cannot help who I am. I cannot help what my DNA or heritage is other than you can. But I was elected to represent each and every one of you. My decision are based on the fact — on the benefit of all, especially the working poor.”
Mayor Steve Tripp said he felt the comprehensive land-use plan provided the town with other tools to assist the family and south Ayden.
He urged a the formation of a committee to help address housing issues and urged commissioners to make it a priority.