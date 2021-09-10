Greenville City Council will use public input sessions, a virtual meeting and solicit online comments to seek community feedback on three options for redrawing the city’s five council districts.
The council didn’t eliminate any of the options presented by its redistricting consultants, but Councilwoman Rose Glover said she is unhappy because the three recommendations reduced the African-American populations in Districts 1 and 2, which were created to improve minority representation on the council.
“To me, it looks like a way to decrease African American participation on the council,” said Glover. She participated via telephone during Thursday's meeting because she was out of town.
In all three plans, the African-American population in Districts 1 and 2, located in western Greenville and north of the Tar River, ranged from a low of 57 percent to a high of 61 percent.
“The topic of race in redistricting is a complicated one. We can’t use it as the predominant factor in redrawing districts,” said Adam Mitchell, the attorney who is consulting on the process.
However, it can be a factor in accommodating special communities that shouldn’t be divided, he said. All three options maintain strong minority-majority districts because they follow the council’s priority of keeping the core of the existing districts intact, Mitchell said.
Increasing the African-American population in those districts would have meant other priorities would be lost, he said.
Greenville City Council, like all other federal, state and local elected entities, is redrawing its district boundaries to ensure each area has an equal number of residents, ensuring the principle of “one person one vote.” Redistricting follows each U.S. Census. This year’s redistricting efforts are on a shortened schedule because of COVID-19 related.
The city is aiming to present a new district map to the elections board by Nov. 17. The state is giving local governments until Dec. 17 if needed, Mitchell said.
U.S. Census data released last month showed the city’s population grew by about 3,000 people, said Blake Esselystyn, a demographer working with Mitchell. Estimates from 2019 anticipated the census would add 9,000 people to the city’s population.
In earlier discussions with council, Esselystyn and Mitchell estimated Districts 2, 3 and 5 would fall within the 5 percent range, a standard that meets the “one person one vote requirement.” Those estimates also predicted District 1 would fall below the 5 percent ideal and District 5 would be above the ideal.
The census data placed the target district population at 17,504 people. Districts 2 and 5 will have to give up population and Districts 1, 3 and 4 need more population to reach the target, Esselystyn said.
“I was surprised by how much the census numbers were a departure from the estimates,” Esselystyn said.
The map identified as Option C met the council’s goals of compact, clean boundaries that only split one precinct between two districts, Blake said. However, it had the most significant departure from the existing district boundaries and places Glover, Monica Daniels and Will Bell in the same district, moves Rick Smiley into a new district, keeps William Litchfield in his existing District 5 and leaves two districts without incumbents.
“I think it’s clear we go with Option C so we can have three council members fight to the death in the next election,” said Councilman Brian Meyerhoeffer, who, as the at-large councilman, represents the entire city.
It was also pointed out that Option C would result in large numbers of voters being shifted into new districts.
Options A and B keep the council members in their current districts. They split more precincts than Option C but fewer than the existing district boundaries.
Esselystyn said Option A seeks to balance the district cores and honor the other priorities council had for redistricting such as using recognizable landmarks like Greenville Boulevard as a boundary. The precinct splits that occur follow roadways, Esselystyn said.
Option B preserves most of the shape of the existing district boundaries. Future growth through annexation also is calculated into the equation. It also is the option with the most split precincts.
The council didn’t eliminate any options for presentation to the public but initially had difficulties deciding on how to get the community’s input.
Greenville is going beyond the state requirement of holding one public hearing on the redistricting proposal by hosting additional public input sessions, Mitchell said.
Initially it was proposed to hold two sessions at City Hall but Daniels wanted one session somewhere in either west Greenville or north of the Tar River.
The question was raised if anyone would attend the sessions given continuing surge in COVID-19 cases.
“This election is going to go off with COVID hanging over our heads, you might as well come out,” Glover said.
“We’re the representatives of people and I think people need to know what’s going on and what changes may be made,” she said. “I am a little frustrated with this process.”
Mayor P.J. Connelly said however the data is collected the comments need to be representative of the entire city and not just one area.
City Manager Ann E. Wall said staff could create a comment sheet that will ask people several questions, including what voting district they live in.
Connelly said he would like to see one input session held the week of Sept. 13 and another the week of Sept. 20.
Mitchell said it was his understanding the council wanted to hold the required public hearing at its Oct. 14 meeting so a special council session would be needed before to select a recommended plan.
Glover protested holding the public hearing on Oct. 14 because she will still be out of town. Council set that question aside.
Wall said city staff will announce when the public input sessions will be held.
Early in the discussion, Meyerhoeffer asked how possible changes in census numbers affect the redistricting process.
“It’s my understanding … that we believe the census data for Greenville isn’t entirely accurate and we’re going to request a recount for a lack of a better way of putting it,” he said.
City staff has concerns and is reviewing the state to see if there were areas that were not counted or miscounted, Wall said.
Seeking a census recount is a lengthy process that could take years, Mitchell said. In the meantime, the city is required to redistrict with the data it has.