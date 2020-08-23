A grass roots effort concerned that ongoing criticism is lowering morale among local law enforcement officers has been cooking up ways to give them a boost.
Concerned Citizens Supporting Law Enforcement began in early June after organizer David Alexander went by himself to take pizza and drinks to the Greenville Police Department then delivered food again a few days later. Due to the officers’ response, he decided he needed to do more, he said.
Through a network of friends and contacts, and the attention Alexander received from his initial efforts, the fledgling organization raised more than $5,000 in three weeks.
Contributors mailed him checks and others reached out to him personally to donate money and show their support for officers, said Alexander, who runs a financial service agency in Greenville.
About 30 contributors, including restaurants, have donated money and food. He said the organization has received donations ranging from $10-$1,000.
“It’s one of the best things I’ve ever been apart of,” Alexander said, “just seeing the looks on their faces when somebody’s doing something good for them.”
On Tuesday the group fed Bs Barbeque to 15 State Highway Patrol troopers at the troop headquarters on 10th Street. The restaurant discounted the price by more than $100 and provided a feast of chopped barbecue, ribs, potatoes, green beans, slaw, iced tea and corn sticks. Alexander said the organization delivered the food on a Tuesday because that’s when all the personnel was there at once.
“Today is the only day that they’re basically all together, and we want to make sure that we hit everybody,” Alexander said while serving the food last week.
After the initial pizza delivery, the group began more organized efforts. On June 11, three volunteers helped deliver food to the Greenville Police Department and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. The group made multiple deliveries to ensure all shifts were able to share in the food.
As momentum built, the organization provided meals for the Farmville, Winterville and East Carolina University police departments. Alexander said the effort has received support from businesses like Coastal Plains Restaurants, which provided Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell for meals at the sheriff’s office. Parker’s Barbecue and Cubbies also provided food free of charge, he said.
“We just wanted to do something to kind of turn the narrative to where they know that people still care and there are some people that still have their backs,” Alexander said.
Alexander does not have a background in law enforcement but said some of the criticism of police, especially calls to defund agencies, seemed unfair.
“I just wanted to change the narrative, that’s what the organization is for, just change the narrative a little bit and say, ‘Good cops we appreciate everything you’re doing and putting your life on the line every day,’” Alexander said.
The organization is working on setting up an event to feed firefighters, which will be the first non-law enforcement agency it has served. Details were still in the works last week.
The organization also is planning to donate funds leftover after feeding firefighters to State Highway Patrol trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo of Charlotte, who was hit by a car while investigating a wreck in July.
“We’re just trying to hit all first responders, or a lot of first responders, we can’t do it all,” Alexander said.
Trooper Joshua Proctor was among the officers who got to eat some Bs Barbeque on Tuesday. He said the gesture is among many of late that have boosted troopers’ morale.
“It shows us that we do have people supporting us through these rough times, as everyone knows,” Proctor said. “It’s a good deed that they’re doing, going around to every agency, not only us but everyone else. It’s very nice to see someone else has a good side and sees that we are good people.”
To learn more about Concerned Citizens Supporting Law Enforcement, call Alexander at 341-7232.
Contact Elizabeth Johnson at ejohnson@reflector.com and 329-9566.