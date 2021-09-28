Since Jayme Host joined East Carolina University School of Theatre and Dance as director five years ago, hardly a week has gone by without someone asking her about summer theater.
Even though the curtain had come down on the program five years before Host’s arrival, she can tell how much it meant to people. Now, following a year in which theaters across the country have struggled to keep their doors open, Host would like to try to bring summer theater back.
A crowdfunding campaign launched earlier this month seeks to raise $30,000 to relaunch summer theater in 2022, a decade after performances ceased.
“I think the first day I set foot on this campus I had about five people say, ‘Are you going to bring back summer theater?’” Host said. “We’re working on that. I do think it might help bring our patrons back into the theater.”
ECU Summer Theatre got its start in 1964, just a year after the drama department was established under the direction of Edgar Loessin. For years, the series brought amateurs and professionals alike to the stage each summer, often for three or more performances, although the season shrunk to just one show in 2008 due to the recession. In its later years, the series was held at other venues in addition to Messick, including theaters in New Bern, Goldsboro and Washington, N.C.
Host announced the campaign on YouTube and ECU/Loessin Playhouse’s Facebook page on Sept. 1.
“It was not intentionally wrapped around the 60th anniversary season,” she said in an interview. “It just felt like a proper time to try and provide a nod to our heritage but also bring back to the community a portion of our unit that was beloved and very much missed but also provide some contract opportunities for actors and theater professionals who have lost contracts because theaters were shuttered during this time. It’s a way to somewhat recharge the industry a little bit but also give back to the community.”
Actress Kristin Hamilton, a Greenville native and graduate of ECU’s School of Theatre and Dance, said in a promotional video that the university’s summer theater program provided connections that helped launch her professional career.
“I appeared in numerous summer theater productions right alongside professional and Broadway actors, developing relationships that would really play a crucial role in my transition to the New York theater community,” Hamilton said.
So far, the campaign has raised a little more than $2,500, about 8% of its goal.
Host said that while there was university funding for the program in the past, resurrecting it would have to be done completely through gifts from donors and sponsors.
Visit give.ecu.edu/summertheatrecampaign to donate or for more information.