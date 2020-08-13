WINDSOR — Volunteers in neon-orange and blaze-yellow T-shirts dotted the ransacked landscape in Bertie County like beacons of hope in a community devastated by an EF-3 tornado.
They started coming just hours after the Aug. 4 tornado splintered trees, obliterated homes, killed two and injured at least 25 during Hurricane Isaias.
Traveling from Greenville, across the state and elsewhere, they worked through the weekend and have continued this week to deliver aid and comfort to more than 500 people officials said have been affected by the storm.
“We love helping people,” said Susan Vannoy of North Wilkesboro, a volunteer with Samaritan’s Purse U.S. Disaster Relief. In Windsor, Samaritan’s Purse volunteers are helping with tree removal, tarping roofs and in any other way they are needed.
“This is what God has called us to do,” she said. “My husband was a minister for many years. We felt the Lord was calling us to do disaster relief.”
Bertie County officials said multiple volunteer organizations have moved in quickly to distribute supplies, clean up debris, cook meals, tarp roofs and mud out houses. They estimate between 500 and 700 people are in need of aid.
The twister completely destroyed 26 homes, left eight unsafe for occupancy and damaged over 200 in the early morning hours along 10-mile stretch in southern Bertie, particularly on Morning and Woodard roads. The damage estimate is less severe than earlier reports that indicated 200 homes were uninhabitable, but dwellings and lives still were turned inside out within minutes.
On Saturday, personal belongings, evidence of happier times, remained scattered haphazardly among smashed vehicles, busted home-appliances, twisted metal and soggy insulation.
A toddler’s bright red bicycle, its training wheels mangled, was embedded 25-feet up in a tree twisted with electrical lines, metal siding and roofing material.
The brightly colored T-shirts helped identify many of the volunteers who came to help. Samaritan’s Purse wore orange and North Carolina Baptists on Mission (BOM) wore yellow. COVID-19 complicated how organizations bring in teams to work.
Samaritan’s Purse usually draws volunteers from all over the United States to help in times of crisis. For this recovery, they are currently relying on day-volunteers — those who live within just a few hours’ drive.
According Vannoy, the organization is unable to house large groups overnight due to restrictions to help slow the virus. She and her husband, Tom, are “site team leaders,” she said. They left for Windsor immediately when they received the call for storm recovery.
They are among a few volunteer leaders being housed at Ross Baptist Church in Windsor. Howard Carter, a site team leader with Samaritan’s Purse from Tennessee, was with them.
“Normally, I get a group of people I work with for several days. But they are trying to make sure everyone is safe. The amazing thing is — the volunteers come. Instead of relying on people coming in from half-way across the United States staying for a week, we are dealing with people who come just day-to-day,” he said.
Saturday he led volunteers from Chapel Hill, Askewville and Pittsboro and his group included a college student, a doctor, a postal service worker and a pastor.
North Carolina Baptists on Mission is providing hot meals twice a day, drive-though style, at the county’s point of distribution site, Cedar Landing Baptist Church at least through Friday.
The group also has disaster recovery teams on the ground helping with tree removal and cleanup. The organization also is relying on day-volunteers from counties close to the disaster site.
Other groups assisting victims in Windsor are The Red Cross, Team Rubicon, United Methodist Men and the Civil Air Patrol.
The CAP N.C. Wing helped distribute bottled water and MREs (ready to eat meals) and other supplies for families at Cedar Landing, which is the county’s Point of Distribution.
On Morning Road, Thelma Tate suffered substantial damage to her home and property. Samaritan’s Purse helped clean up her yard Saturday and tarp her roof.
“This meant so much to me,” the 80-year-old said. “This meant my life — it means I don’t have to kill myself picking up and moving this all this stuff alone.”
Farther up the road, Lockwood Craig Jr.’s home was in pieces — no longer inhabitable. On Saturday, orange shirted helpers from Samaritan’s Purse worked to clear his yard of downed trees and debris.
“I lost everything I got,” he said. “Three vehicles, everything. But, God saved my soul.”
Craig said he was asleep when the storm came. His phone alerted him to the tornado, then he heard what others have described as the sound of a train coming.
He crawled through his hallway while debris fell around him as the roof was caving in, escaping by ladder through a window.
“I thought I was going on home,” he said. “I ain’t lying. I was scared to death.”
He then crawled along the ground to his neighbor’s house through the storm, avoiding downed electrical lines.
“I was used to crawling — I was in Vietnam and you had to crawl,” he said.
He and his neighbor drove to a hotel for the night.
“I know it was God who saved me,” he said.
In Greenville, organizations collected supplies for victims during an impromptu emergency donation on Friday outside Walmart on Greenville Boulevard. The Rev. Rodney Coles of Interfaith Clergy and Paul Dunn of N.C. Volunteer Organizations Active in a Disaster (NCVOAD) headed up the effort. Two Men and a Truck donated a truck.
Dunn said he was currently working on rescue efforts in eight counties across North and South Carolina affected by Isaias.
“We are exhausted, but this really lifts your spirits. This is not just Pitt County showing love to Bertie, this is lifting our spirits, too,” said Dunn.
Several Walmart employees donated money and items paid for with their own money. Others went back into the store and bought items to donate when they saw the collection effort.
The Bertie County Morning Road Tornado Relief Fund has raised over $24,000 in less than seven days, according to the Bertie County Government website.
The first disbursement went out Wednesday.
“We know this money is desperately needed right now by these families to cover food, temporary housing, and other personal assistance for themselves and their families. These are trying times, and this is hopefully the first of many rounds of relief that we can provide to our citizens most impacted,” said County Manager Juan Vaughan II.