Complete but unofficial local results from the Nov. 3 election show that Democrat Brian Farkas has defeated Republican Perrin Jones in a hotly contested race for the N.C. House 9 seat.
Farkas' win is among a number of Democratic high points in local contests.
Farkas won with 18,949 votes to Jones' 18,135. Jones was appointed to the seat earlier this year to fill a vacancy left when Greg Murphy won a special election to the U.S. Congress.
Incumbent Democrat state Sen. Don Davis defeated Republican challenger Karen Kozel in N.C. Senate 5 race with 55 percent of the vote to 45 percent.
Incumbent Democrat District Court Judge Wendy Hazelton defeated Republican Kellie Chappell-Gonzalez with 57 percent of the vote to 43 percent.
Incumbent Democrat Kandie Smith defeated Tony Moore with 60 percent of the vote in District 8, and incumbent Republican Chris Humphrey won District 12 with 54 percent of the vote.
In other local races, incumbent Democrat Beth Ward retained her seat on the Pitt County Board of Commissioners with 52 percent of the vote over Republican Betsy Flanagan with 47 percent. Republicans Tom Coulson and Lauren White also retained their seats on the Board of Commissioners.
James Tripp won in the District 3 Pitt County Board of Education race. He had 39 percent of the vote to 33 percent for Herbert Wright and 28 percent for Margaret Jones Reid.
Incumbents in the local races for U.S. Congress were holding strong leads in their races. Republican Greg Murphy was ahead of challenger Daryl Farrow with 63 percent of the vote with 180 in 228 precincts reporting in District 3.
Democrat G.K. Butterfield was ahead of challenger Sandy Smith with 55 percent of the vote with 219 of 244 precincts reporting in District 1.