Candidates aiming to represent Pitt County at the local, state and federal level worked to rally voters Monday a day ahead of Election Day, even while more than 30,000 people had already cast their ballots.

Ted Budd, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, visited the Pitt County GOP Headquarters on Arlington Boulevard for a brief meet and greet with supporters. Budd is running against Cheri Beasley for the seat with both candidates hoping to replace retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr.


