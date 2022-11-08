...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts up to
35 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Ted Budd, running for one of North Carolina’s seats in the U.S. Senate against Cheri Beasley, made a stop in Greenville on Monday ahead of Election Day where he met and took photos with supporters. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Photo by Pat Gruner
Ted Budd shakes hands with Dr. Tim Reeder, the Republican hopeful for N.C. House District 9’s seat now held by Brian Farkas.
pat Gruner/the daily reflector
Ted Budd poses for a photo with Lee Williamson who is running for the Pitt County Board of Education's District 5 seat.
Photo by Pat Gruner
Ted Budd poses for a photo with Karen Kozel, the Republican candidate for N.C. Senate District 5.
Candidates aiming to represent Pitt County at the local, state and federal level worked to rally voters Monday a day ahead of Election Day, even while more than 30,000 people had already cast their ballots.
Ted Budd, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, visited the Pitt County GOP Headquarters on Arlington Boulevard for a brief meet and greet with supporters. Budd is running against Cheri Beasley for the seat with both candidates hoping to replace retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr.
Budd was met by chants and handshakes by supporters and Republican candidates for office who he thanked and encouraged to keep pushing ahead of tomorrow’s voting.
“This is a NASCAR state, right, and they say you don’t let up until you see the checkered flag,” Budd said. “We’re not there yet but we are in turn four.”
Brenda Letchworth Smith, chairwoman of the Pitt County GOP, said Monday she expects Budd to carry the county easily, and that she and her fellow Republicans were energized ahead of Tuesday.
It will be a change if Budd does carry Pitt, which went for Democrat Cal Cunningham over Republican Thom Tillis 52 percent to 43 percent in 2018, according the state Board of Elections. Democrat Deborah K. Ross also beat Burr in 2016, 50 percent to 47 percent.
Early voting numbers reported by the Pitt County Board of Elections were lower than the previous midterm election with 30,751 people voting between Oct. 20 and Nov. 5. A total of 32,679 people turned out in total to vote early in 2018, when the early voting period was two days longe.
An average of 2,171 people voted on weekdays this year, and the weekend average was 1,565. Friday and Saturday saw the heaviest voting with 3,327 and 2,649 ballots cast, respectively. In 2018, the weekday early voting average was 2,142 and the weekend average was 1,208.
Numbers were much lower than in theh 2020 general election. Charles McLawhorn, chairman of the Pitt County Democratic Party, worried that voters, particularly younger ones, are not seeing gravity in the cycle.
“The voters are not treating this as an important election, and I think part of the reason why is that young women don’t realize that judges have an effect on their reproductive rights,” McLawhorn said. “Older women can remember when pregnancies were terminated by coat hangers but younger women don’t remember that.”
McLawhorn praised the hard work of Democrat candidates, particularly school board hopefuls who are new to the political sphere, and urged people to get to the polls and vote.
A total of 118,721 people were registered to vote in the county as of Monday, the Pitt County Board of Elections reported. Total turnout in 2018, including Election Day voting, was 59,918, about 48 percent of the 124,714 registered voters at the time.
A survey released Monday by the East Carolina University Center for Survey Research shows Budd held a six-point lead over Beasley heading into Election Day. Budd has an edge of 52 percent of voters to Beasley’s 46 percent, with 1 percent of poll respondents reporting they are undecided. Others responding to the poll are voting for different candidates.
The survey shows that Budd’s support comes primarily from working-class white voters without four-year college degrees. He held an advantage of 74 percent in that demographic.
White voters with a four-year college degree or higher also lean Budd by a margin of 54 percent to 44 percent, the survey said. Beasley maintains a lead in the metropolitan areas of Raleigh/Durham and Charlotte.
“Ted Budd’s campaign, and the Republican Party as a whole, have succeeded in mobilizing support from likely voters around the issues of the economy and inflation, which works against the party that currently holds the White House,” said Peter Francia, a professor of political science at ECU and director of the Center for Survey Research. “What we are seeing in North Carolina can be seen across the country: The Republicans are heading into the 2022 midterm elections with a significant advantage.”
The economy was the major issue for 39 percent of likely voters. Abortion was a main driver for 18 percent of respondents and 15 percent mentioned inflation, the survey said.