More than 70,000 people have already cast ballots locally as election officials prepare to open polling places across Pitt County for the final round of voting in the 2020 election.
Forty polling stations will open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today for registered voters, according to the Pitt County Board of Elections. Anyone in line at 7:30 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
No ID is required to vote today, although voters must cast ballots at their assigned precincts, officials said. Observers and campaigners must stay outside a buffer area of 25 or 50 feet. There are no restrictions that apply to clothing.
Races on the ballot range from U.S. president and North Carolina governor to Pitt County Board of Education, Board of Commissioners and Soil and Water District Board.
Early voting ended in Pitt County on Saturday with 61,741 ballots cast, the Board of Elections reported. Another 9,233 mail-in ballots had been counted as of last Tuesday, bringing the total to 70,964.
It’s possible voting totals by the end of today will surpass the 2016 record of 80,889. More than 23,000 people voted on Election Day in 2016. More than 121,000 people are registered to vote currently in Pitt County.
Early voting did set records. An average of about 3,850 votes was cast a daily over 16 days at seven polling stations to easily surpass the 2016 total of 54,227 ballots cast.
The 9,233 mail-in ballots also are a record. The average is 1,979 in a presidential election year, according to elections office statistics.
More mail-in ballots will be counted today, and any postmarked by 5 p.m. today have until Oct. 12 to arrive and be counted. The official election canvass is on Oct. 13.
Voters also may hand-deliver the ballots to the Board of Elections office at 1717 W. Fifth St.
Officials said the early voting process went smoothly, although there was one hitch on Friday when a voting machine malfunctioned at the polling site at East Carolina University’s main campus student center.
After a voter fed their ballot into the machine, a message appeared on the screen that said the ballot was counted but not dropped to the bin, Elections Director Dave Davis said. An emergency ballot bin was opened so voting could continue while staff worked to repair the machine.
The emergency ballot bin is a special bin where ballots can be inserted via a slot if the tabulator has an issue, Davis said. This allows voting to continue even if the tabulator cannot be used at that time.
Davis and the site manager repaired the machine within 30 minutes.
The site manager, who is unaffiliated, the machine assistant, a Republican, and an observer who was a Democrat observed Davis remove ballots from the emergency bin and verified all ballots had been removed. “In their presence, I then fed those ballots into the tabulator,” Davis said.