Candidates for mayor and town board seats have begun filing across Pitt County for municipal elections slated for Nov. 2.
Filing for office opened on July 2 and continues through Aug. 16 for Bethel, Farmville, Fountain, Grifton, Grimesland, Simpson and Winterville. Filing for Ayden candidates begins on July 26 and runs until Aug. 13. Falkland won’t have an election this year.
Greenville and about three dozen more North Carolina municipalities must postpone elections until March because 2020 census information necessary for redistricting won’t be available until late summer or early fall.
Farmville
In Farmville, the mayor’s post and commissioner seats held by Alma Hobbs and David Shackleford will be on the ballot in November.
Current Mayor John Moore, 70, filed to run again on July 2. Moore, a radio broadcaster and businessman, was elected mayor in 2020 and previously served as a commissioner for three terms.
“It’s been a phenomenal two years with the support of a great board,” Moore said. “We still have a lot to do. We’ve got some things that we want to do to catch up from the pandemic, we have some houses to be built, sidewalks to be put down, waiting on asphalt for the streets, a lot of things to do with Marlboro district, the new ABC store coming and just a lot of things that are in motion that need to keep moving.”
Grifton
Grifton residents will select a mayor and fill two full-term commissioner seats, currently held by Raymond Oakes and Claude Kennedy, and one partial-term seat held by David Anderson. Anderson was appointed to the board in February, following the death of Johnny Craft.
Mayor Billy Ray Jackson, 61, filed to run again on July 2.
“We got things going real good right now and I have still not completed what I’m trying to get done,” Jackson said. “We got some things getting ready to start happening in Grifton and I feel like I need to be there.
“I feel like I have tried hard for the town. I have given my best and I’ve got some more ideas in my head that I’d like to see through before I decide not to run again,” he said. “We’ve increased our tax base since I’ve been mayor. We have some more businesses coming. I want to be there to finish my course.”
Jackson has been mayor for 16 years and serves on the Contentnea Metropolitan Sewerage Board, Neuse Regional Water and Sewer Authority Board and as chairman of the Pitt County Mayors Association.
Winterville
In Winterville, voters will select a mayor and fill council seats held by Johnny Moye and Mark Smith. Councilwomen Veronica Roberson, 68, filed for the mayor’s seat on July 2. Doug Jackson currently holds the position.
“I do feel like I have a different perspective to offer the citizens of Winterville. I think I would be a good representative for all citizens of the town of Winterville,” Roberson said.
Roberson has been a member of the council since 2007.
Moye, 66, filed to retain his commissioner’s seat on July 2. He has held the seat since 2007.
“I am one of those that love to serve. I like to give back what was given to me and my family. I love serving and this is a great community to raise your family in,” Moye said.
“The slogan we have is, ‘a slice of the good life’ and I enjoy being part of that growth we have in the town of Winterville,” he said.
Brandy Daniels, 34, also filed for a council seat on July 2. She is a member of the Winterville Stormwater Advisory Committee.
“I’ve been a part of Winterville for a couple of years now and invested in the area, the community, the growth and the development,” Daniels said. “I felt like there were some things that needed to possibly be improved upon. Instead of complaining, I think it’s important to get involved.”
Bethel
Bethel voters will chose a mayor and five commissioners. Ferrell Blount filed for re-election to the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
Grimesland
Grimesland voters will choose five aldermen who will select the town’s mayor from their ranks.
Simpson
Simpson voters will select a mayor and three village council members.
Fountain
Fountain’s mayoral seat, currently held by Shirley Mitchell, and three commissioner seats held by Kathy Parker, Phoenix Hinson and Steven Williams also are open.
Falkland
Falkland’s Board of Commissioners is elected every four years. Its next election isn’t until 2023.
Ayden
Ayden’s filing period is later than other towns because it has blended districts, Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis said. The candidate has to live in a ward but the seats are elected at-large, meaning all voters in Ayden cast ballots for the candidates.
While Ayden’s district must be redrawn, its election has not been delayed like others in the state because of the at-large fashion in which candidates are elected, Davis said. However, state law requires the filing period for any municipality divided into districts be delayed the year following the census.
Ayden’s Ward 3, held be Raymond Langley, Ward 4, held by Johnny Davis and Ward 5, held by Phyllis Ross, are will be on the November ballot.
Greenville
Greenville and other municipalities that elect leaders by district — Charlotte, Greensboro, Cary and Fayetteville among them — must complete their redistricting either by Nov. 17 or Dec. 17 under legislation approved last month.
The election in Greenville will be held on March 8, 2022, the same date as state and federal primaries.
Board of elections
In related news, the State Board of Elections has reappointed four members to the Pitt County Board of Elections.
Republicans Debbie Smith Avery and Jeffery Joseph Blick and Democrats Patricia Dunn and Derek Brown will serve two-year terms, according to a news release from the state board.
Every two years, state statute requires the state board to appoint four members, two from each leading party, to the county boards of elections. Gov. Roy Cooper will appoint the fifth member, who will serve as chair. Board members serve two-year terms, which expire in July 2023.
The state chairs of the Democratic and Republican parties recommended three registered voters in each county for appointment. The state board appointed two of those individuals from each party.
Each appointment is contingent on the nominee having properly completed an application and agreeing not to engage in prohibited political speech while serving on the county board.