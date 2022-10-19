Gloristine Brown
AGE: 60
ADDRESS: 7582 Main St., Bethel
OCCUPATION: Mayor of Bethel
Why are you the candidate most qualified to represent District 8?
I was raised here in Eastern North Carolina, cropping tobacco as a child, and then working as a nurse at then-Pitt County Memorial Hospital. When I had my son and daughter, I started volunteering with the PTA and on local boards like the United Way and Pitt Community College. As mayor of Bethel, I’ve brought together businesses, nonprofits and the community to work on revitalization. We’ve opened a state-of-the-art youth center, renovated the senior center, and lowered residents’ water and sewer bills by 23%. That’s the type of community-oriented, results-driven, work I want to do in the state House.
Should North Carolina expand Medicaid? How would that affect access to health care and impact hospitals like ECU Health Medical Center?
Yes. Expanding Medicaid would help 600,000 North Carolinians who currently make too much to be on Medicaid but not enough to afford private plans access insurance. Our rural hospitals are struggling to stay open with the number of uninsured patients they are serving, and Medicaid expansion is a huge part of the solution. It’s both the compassionate and fiscally wise thing to do.
North Carolina has a budget surplus in excess of $6 billion while many infrastructure, law enforcement/criminal justice, educational and other needs go unmet. Explain your position on utilizing some of the surplus or maintaining it.
I do support utilizing some of the surplus for where we clearly are not meeting our responsibility as a government to provide basic necessities, like our public roads, criminal justice system and schools. In particular, any teacher, parent or student can tell you that our public schools are severely underfunded — many of the buildings themselves are falling apart. This is an emergency and I do support using some surplus to fund our schools — but I also support comprehensive tax reform. Our education system shouldn’t have to rely on unexpected budget surpluses to be adequately funded.
What is your position on a woman’s ability to seek and receive an abortion and the ability of same-sex couples to marry?
I don’t believe it’s the government’s place to tell women, or couples, how to live.
What should North Carolina do to address climate change?
We felt it this summer with the scorching heat, and we saw it on the coast as homes in the Outer Banks fell into the ocean and washed away. As a state, we need to be looking at how to lower our carbon emissions and design a green economy. There is a way to generate good-paying jobs in building green infrastructure, and eastern North Carolina can be a hub for that. I’m proud to be endorsed by the League of Conservation Voters and Sierra Club.
What should elected officials do to address partisan extremes?
As mayor of Bethel and serving on boards across the state, I’ve made lifelong friendships and working partnerships with folks across the political spectrum, from Democrats to Republicans to unaffiliated voters. In Raleigh, it sounds like everyone sticks to their party cliques, but in doing so, they could be missing out on some lifelong friendships (and the great results that come from building that trust with your coworkers). We may have to bring some BBQ and just sit everyone down and force them to talk about something other than politics.
Please address another issue that is important to you.
I’m particularly interested in how the state can help encourage compassionate solutions to mental health and addiction issues. I’ve witnessed what happens when someone doesn’t have the resources they need to get better, and the beautiful life someone can build when they do have the opportunity to heal. I hope to learn all I can from experts and families who have experienced these hardships and find some ways the state can help.